Wyoming’s primaries are crowded. These are the races to watch

Wyomingites have a plethora of candidates to choose from for federal and statewide offices this election year.

A dozen people submitted paperwork to run for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat ahead of Friday’s filing deadline for Republicans or Democrats. A U.S. Senate seat, the governorship, secretary of state, state treasurer and head of public schools will also see competitive contests in the Aug. 18 primary.

In the state Legislature, the more conservative Freedom Caucus will try to hold onto its majority in the state House. Many Freedom Caucus endorsees or members are being challenged. Several Freedom Caucus representatives are also trying to switch to the Senate.

The following article is based on the unofficial primary election candidate roster last updated on May 29. Minor party candidates have until Aug. 17 to file to run for office, while independent candidates have until Aug. 24.

Federal offices

Wyoming’s junior senator Cynthia Lummis announced late last year she won’t be seeking a second term .

That’s left the door open for a raft of replacements for the state’s junior U.S. Senate seat.

Harriet Hageman , Wyoming’s current representative in Congress, filed soon after Lummis’ announcement. Hageman beat former Congressmember Liz Cheney in 2022 for the seat. While in office, she’s been a staunch supporter of Pres. Donald Trump.

On the Republican ballot in the primary, she’ll face Jill Edwards, a massage therapist from Laramie; Jimmy Skovgard , a former Army National Guard member and a newcomer to politics pledging to set term limits; John Holtz, a Laramie attorney who’s run for U.S. Senate three times before; and Sam Mead , a tech worker who was formerly head distiller for the family business, Wyoming Whiskey and nephew of former governor Matt Mead.

The Democrats are also vying for a nomination.

Billy Benavidez is a political newcomer and works at the Powder Horn Golf Club in Sheridan. He faces James Byrd , a former state representative and son of Wyoming’s first Black woman to serve in the Legislature.

The contest for U.S. House is even more crowded with Hageman not seeking reelection.

On the Republican side, 10 candidates have filed. They include:

Bo Biteman , current state Senate president with a background as a landman in the oil, gas and mining industry for over 23 years

, current state Senate president with a background as a landman in the oil, gas and mining industry for over 23 years Chuck Gray , current secretary of state and a founding member of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus

, current secretary of state and a founding member of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus David Giralt , a Casper U.S. Army vet who describes himself as an army ranger, Christian conservative and America-first fighter

, a Casper U.S. Army vet who describes himself as an army ranger, Christian conservative and America-first fighter Frank Chapman , a lawyer and the owner and operator of Heart Six Ranch in Moran

, a lawyer and the owner and operator of Heart Six Ranch in Moran Jillian Balow , former state superintendent of public instruction

, former state superintendent of public instruction Keith Goodenough, former state representative and senator

Kevin Christensen , a military vet who later worked for Lockheed Martin on tactile missile systems before leading the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) High Plains District in Casper

, a military vet who later worked for Lockheed Martin on tactile missile systems before leading the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) High Plains District in Casper Reid Rasner , an entrepreneur from Casper

, an entrepreneur from Casper Richard Dodson, a certified technical trainer from Sundance

Steve Friess , a conservative activist of Jackson and son of the late businessman, philanthropist and GOP megadonor Foster Friess

For the Democrats, two candidates filed:

Elena Del Real, a political newcomer from Lander

Lisa Kinney , an attorney from Laramie who served in the state Senate for 10 years

Campaign finance reports filed March 31 show candidates so far are largely funding their own campaigns, though several hadn’t yet filed fundraising disclosures.

Statewide offices

Wyoming’s top five elected positions are on the ballot this year. The governor, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and superintendent of public instruction also serve on boards that oversee state lands, investments and loans. Terms for these offices last for four years.

The governor is largely seen as the leader and official representative of Wyoming. This position is supported by advisors to 40 specialized agencies. The governor is the commander in chief of the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard, oversees the Emergency Management Agency and makes a first draft recommendation for the state budget to lawmakers. Current Gov. Mark Gordon is termed out.

Four Republicans are vying to succeed him, including Brent Bien, Curt Blake, Eric Barlow and Megan Degenfelder . Democrat Kenneth Casner will seek his party’s nomination unopposed.

The secretary of state (SOS) is the record keeper of Wyoming, responsible for information about businesses, elections, and selling stocks and bonds. Current SOS Chuck Gray is running for U.S. House.

Republicans CJ Young, Jason Fearneyhough, Qwenton Eagle Oviatt, Rep. Rachel Williams (R-Cody) and Robert Short will be on the primary ballot. The winner will face Democrat Bryan McCarty in the November general election.

The state auditor is the chief accountant and payroll officer for state agencies and employees. The auditor keeps track of all of the state's income, spending, budgets and bad debts, culminating in an annual report on the state’s financial condition and well-being.

Incumbent Republican Kristi Raccines faces no challengers from the two major parties. She’s running for a third term.

The treasurer’s office is like a bank for the state. The treasurer invests state money, balancing revenue generation with security and liquidity.

Incumbent Republican Curt Meier, who’s also seeking a third term, faces challenger state Rep. Scott Smith (R-Lingle), a member of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus.

The state superintendent oversees K-12 education in the state. This includes enforcing provisions of the Wyoming Education Code, maintaining a list of accredited schools, inspecting schools, and gathering reports and statistics. Current Superintendent Megen Degenfelder is running for governor.

Four Republicans are running to replace her, including Chad Auer, Rep. Steve Harshman (R-Casper), Rep. Tom Kelly (R-Sheridan), Ana Cordova and Sergio Maldonado.

Legislature

All of Wyoming’s 62 House seats are on the ballot this year. About two-thirds will have Republican primary faceoffs. Democratic candidates are running in about a third of House districts.

Several House seats currently held by reliable Freedom Caucus-aligned voters will be left open as those representatives make a bid for the state Senate. Freedom Caucus members and endorsees in the House are also facing challengers in nearly 20 districts. Meanwhile, a handful of more moderate Republicans are also fending off challengers.

In the state Senate, odd numbered districts will be on the ballot, along with the 6th Senate District, which will hold an election to fill the remainder of an unexpired term. Senators serve four-year terms.

A notable race will be in Senate District 1, where current Speaker of the House and Freedom Caucus member Chip Neiman will try to unseat former Senate Pres. Ogden Driskill, who’s been in office since 2011.