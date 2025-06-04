© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Western Tales & Poetry Podcast - Craig Johnson
By Grady Kirkpatrick
Published June 4, 2025 at 11:29 AM MDT
Wyoming Public Media presents Western Tales & Poetry, a two-minute weekly series featuring readings by authors and poets from Wyoming and the West. Authors will include Craig Johnson, Katherine Standefer, CJ Box, Jamie Lisa Forbes, and Bob Budd, along with poets including Rod Miller, Bryce Angell, and many more. Western tales and Poetry, hosted by Grady Kirkpatrick, can be heard Mondays at 6:42 am, Wednesdays at 7:42 am, Fridays at 10:05 am, and Saturdays at 12:05 pm beginning the week of June 9th.

EPISODE 1: "Joe Pickett" author C.J. Box reads from his book "three-inch teeth"

C. J. Box

Grady Kirkpatrick
Grady has taken a circuitous route from his hometown of Kansas City to Wyoming. Sometime after the London Bridge had fallen down, he moved to Arizona and attended Arizona State University and actually graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. ("He's a Lumberjack and he's OK……..!") He began his radio career in Prescott in 1982 and eventually returned to Kansas City where he continued in radio through the summer of 1991. Public Radio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky beckoned him to the bluegrass state where he worked as Operations/Program Manager at WKMS in Murray and WNKU in Highland Heights just across the Ohio from Cincinnati.
