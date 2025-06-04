Western Tales & Poetry Podcast

Wyoming Public Media presents Western Tales & Poetry, a two-minute weekly series featuring readings by authors and poets from Wyoming and the West. Authors will include Craig Johnson, Katherine Standefer, CJ Box, Jamie Lisa Forbes, and Bob Budd, along with poets including Rod Miller, Bryce Angell, and many more. Western tales and Poetry, hosted by Grady Kirkpatrick, can be heard Mondays at 6:42 am, Wednesdays at 7:42 am, Fridays at 10:05 am, and Saturdays at 12:05 pm beginning the week of June 9th.

EPISODE 1: "Joe Pickett" author C.J. Box reads from his book "three-inch teeth"