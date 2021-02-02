Wyoming Public Media

Top Stories
More than 100 Jackson Hole High School students walked out of class during the last week of school to protest gun violence.
It's campaign season and for the next couple of months we will meet some candidates from some key races and while we'll spend a lot of time talking with Republicans, let's start things off with a Democrat. Sergio Maldonado Sr. has been an educator for 30 years and is finishing up doctoral work at the University of Wyoming. Maldonado tells Wyoming Public Radio's Bob Beck that he's been in a classroom his whole life.
This week in Bozeman, librarians, historians, scientists and the public gathered to share ideas for how to preserve the history of Yellowstone National Park. This year is the park's 150th anniversary. Dayton Duncan, an award winning author and a collaborator on Ken Burns documentaries for over 30 years, gave the keynote address at the Conversations on Collecting Yellowstone Conference. Wyoming Public Radio's Melodie Edwards sat down with Duncan and asked him about the title of his talk, "Happenstance and History."
Climate change is forcing Wyoming residents to learn how to live with an altered, erratic environment. Researchers at the University of Wyoming will help with that, thanks to a new grant for research and outreach.
The Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) addresses E. coli impairments in the watershed. The goal of the document is to establish a plan such that the Tongue River and the tributaries can be removed from the list of impaired waterways. The public can comment on the TMDL through July 8.
The Dubois Rodeo starts this weekend and will go until August 19. The event has been making improvements to the Clarence Allison Memorial Arena for the last few years to accommodate the growing crowds.
A full executive team has been hired and a budget is set to be approved next week. Additional hires are set to be made this fall to aid in the accreditation process. If the budget allows, athletics and extracurricular activities may also make a comeback by as early as 2023.
A new study looking at how drought might affect the Colorado River Basin projects that states like Wyoming will have less available water.Researchers out of the Los Alamos National Lab in New Mexico explored several weather scenarios over the next 60 years in the Colorado River Basin.
The funds will go towards programs and services that the Mission offers, which includes addiction, mental health, and vocational initiatives in addition to three hot meals per day and laundry services, among others.
The nonprofit Buffalo Field Exchange filed the original lawsuit. Their executive Director James Holt said they will be following the investigation closely.
The agreement, which has the support of at least 10 Republican senators, is narrowly focused at preventing future shootings similar to the one in Uvalde, Texas.
If activists have their way, not only the looters, but the buyers, of stolen cultural relics will face criminal repercussions.
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with the rapper about making his new album It's Almost Dry, working with Kanye and Pharrell and reflecting on what longevity looks like in hip-hop.
Republican voters — even those who maintain Donald Trump was a great president — are not marching in lockstep with him. Many are instead bucking his preferred GOP candidates.
