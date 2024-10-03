Wyoming Public Media

Wyoming Stories
Coal-fired power generation jumped 13% in the U.S. last year, according to a recent report from the federal Energy Information Administration. That helped push carbon emissions from the power sector up about 4% — the first rise after years of declining emissions.
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Voluntary afternoon angling pause on the Snake is a first, but likely not a last.
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A new generation of small nuclear reactors is poised to come online in the next few years. Not everyone is as supportive as Atomic City residents.
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Millions of people in Colorado and across the nation lost their health insurance after the pandemic wind-down ended automatic re-enrollment in Medicaid.
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Researchers and geologists from Idaho, Nevada and Wyoming are using AI to digitize data on critical minerals and put it in a database.
Latest From NPR
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Trump is once again threatening to fire Cook over unproven allegations of mortgage fraud after an earlier effort to remove Cook was struck down by the Supreme Court.
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A federal appeals court says above-ground construction cannot continue without approval from Congress, siding with historic preservation advocates.
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The bill is meant to stifle Russia's economy by allowing for tough new tariffs against major importers of Russian energy. The legislation was led by Lindsey Graham before his unexpected death in July.
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A new political era for Colombia: a hard-right president promises order, growth and confrontation.