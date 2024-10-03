Wyoming Public Media

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Wyoming Stories
An image of a coal-fired power plant with a smokestack billowing white smoke into the air in Utah. In the background are mountains and a cloudy blue sky.
Jimmy Emerson
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Natural Resources & Energy
Coal use increased as data center electricity demand reshaped U.S. power grid, federal report finds
Kaleb Roedel
Coal-fired power generation jumped 13% in the U.S. last year, according to a recent report from the federal Energy Information Administration. That helped push carbon emissions from the power sector up about 4% — the first rise after years of declining emissions.
Several people are gathered around a historic town with their pet burros on leads.
Hugh Carey
/
The Colorado Sun via AP
Economy
Communities saddled with wildfires or smoke look to squeeze what's left of summer tourism
Rachel Cohen
Three black-footed ferret kits in someone's gloved hands.
USFWS Mountain-Prairie
/
Flickr
Natural Resources & Energy
How changing the definition of ‘harm’ could affect Wyoming’s endangered species
Teal Davis / Report for America

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