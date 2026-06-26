Jenna McMurtryJackson Hole Community Radio Reporter
Jenna McMurtry joins KHOL from Silverthorne, Colorado, where she picked up radio at the state’s NPR affiliates, Aspen Public Radio and Colorado Public Radio. Before making the move to Jackson, she attended Pomona College in California where she studied History and served as the editor-in-chief of her award-winning college newspaper. Outside the newsroom, she’s probably out earning her turns on the skin track, listening to live music or working on an art project.
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Open Spaces show rundown for September 18, 2026
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A sixth-generation Jackson Hole ranching family is giving the new tech a try.
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Ranchers object to more competition during a drought-stricken year.
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Fish take the heat while kayakers walk more.
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Calls for sign reinstallation follow a 2025 federal order for the removal of ‘negative’ exhibits.
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In Wyoming’s bluest county, many Democrats forfeited a say in the party’s primary, crossing over to support more moderate Republicans in state and federal races.
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The decision coincides with a disease-heavy year for Wyoming packs.
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For the first time, Grand Teton National Park confirmed it removed additional signage to follow a Trump admin order to remove ‘negative’ depictions of Americans.
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“Dangerously hot conditions” are forecast, with temps likely to top triple digits.
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250th revelers should stay alert around fire, water and cars, first responders say.
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Unlike the state, Teton County requires wildlife-friendly fences. Jackson may consider more this fall.
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Open Spaces show rundown for June 26, 2026.