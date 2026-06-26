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Open Spaces
Open Spaces

Wyoming business boom, America's 250th, and more...

By Ellis Iurilli-Hough,
Grady KirkpatrickHanna MerzbachJenna McMurtryKaleb RoedelMelodie Edwards
Published June 26, 2026 at 5:16 PM MDT
Lambs and Donkeys standing in a field
Ellis Iurilli-Hough
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Open Spaces
Ellis Iurilli-Hough
Hailing from Melrose, MA, Ellis Iurilli-Hough is a student at Connecticut College with a passion for journalism. He currently works at his school newspaper, where he serves as the Opinions Editor, and has experience covering local news for his city paper. A double major in Civic Literacy and Philosophy, he’s interested in a variety of topics, and enjoys reporting on politics, education, environment, and local events. He’s also an avid runner for his college’s cross country and track teams, reader, birder, traveler, outdoor enthusiast, and enjoyer of all things creative. In his short time at WPR, he hopes to leave a lasting impact on the people who read his stories, and the entire Wyoming community."
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Grady Kirkpatrick
Grady has taken a circuitous route from his hometown of Kansas City to Wyoming. Sometime after the London Bridge had fallen down, he moved to Arizona and attended Arizona State University and actually graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. ("He's a Lumberjack and he's OK……..!") He began his radio career in Prescott in 1982 and eventually returned to Kansas City where he continued in radio through the summer of 1991. Public Radio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky beckoned him to the bluegrass state where he worked as Operations/Program Manager at WKMS in Murray and WNKU in Highland Heights just across the Ohio from Cincinnati.
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Hanna Merzbach
Leave a tip: Hanna.Merzbach@uwyo.edu
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
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Jenna McMurtry
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb M. Roedel is an award-winning journalist of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly. At the NNBW, Kaleb covers topics that impact all businesses, big and small, across the greater Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe regions, including economic trends, workforce development, innovation and sustainability, among others.
Melodie Edwards
Leave a tip: medward9@uwyo.edu
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
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