The Ranch Breakfast Show started in 1984 as a half-hour segment hosted by Tom Wilhelm. Since then, he cultivated and curated the program into Wyoming’s premier acoustic music show, serving up big helpings of bluegrass, old-time, and folk music every Saturday.Tom Wilhelm officially retired after an incredible run of 42 years of being on air with Wyoming Public Radio. Tom’s final program was on October 7, 2023.Here are portions of his final two programs September 30th and the final segment of October 7th that includes Tom’s original song Leaving Laramie. Thanks, Tom!Link to Ranch Breakfast Show Programs00000177-07a7-d373-a57f-dfe79ebb0002