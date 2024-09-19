Wyoming Public Media Photo Contest 2024 - And the Winners Are!

Wyoming Through Listeners’ Eyes!

Congratulations to this year’s Wyoming Public Media Photo Contest winners!

We were lucky to receive over 100 beautiful entries from all over Wyoming, and it was difficult to choose the best. The winners were chosen by listeners who voted for their favorite in each category, Wyoming’s Nature, Wyoming's People, Wyoming’s History, and Wyoming Seasons. We have posted the top 3 in each category below.



WYOMING'S NATURE

1st Place Nature: Kristin Hugo - Old Horse Skeletons

Bio: Kristin Hugo is a science journalist who focuses on biology, nature, animals, and bones. She is currently writing a book called Carcass: On the Afterlives of Animal Bodies, which MIT Press will publish around 2025/2026. Kristin is also the 2024 Wyoming Arts Council Creative Writing Fellow for Nonfiction.

After earning a BA in Journalism from California State University, Northridge and an MS in Science Journalism from Boston University, Kristin moved around the East and West Coasts of the US to pursue science writing positions at National Geographic, PBS Newshour, Newsweek, and Bay Nature Magazine. Now she lives in Kemmerer, Wyoming, focusing on her upcoming book and bone-hunting in her spare time.

2nd Place Nature: Kathleen Milks - Run! Wyoming's Nature



Bio: Kathleen (Kathy) Milks is a self-employed massage therapist and photographer. A couple of years ago she took her hobby of many years, photography, and created Dynamic Endeavors Photography. Kathy spends most of her free time wandering and exploring our many incredible public lands, capturing those things that catch her eye.

3rd Place Anna Kirkpatrick – Moosing around in the Snowy Range.

Bio: My name is Anna Kirkpatrick and I live in Driggs, Idaho with my husband and two dogs. We retired here 7 years ago and are very involved with the Senior Center as well as several other nonprofits. Being on the border with Wyoming gives us the best of both states, and pretty much all of my pictures are taken while we are either hiking, biking or kayaking in the great outdoors.



WYOMING'S PEOPLE

1st Place People: Philip Hilson – Cody Rodeo 4th of July

Phil Hilson is a landscape, wildlife, and astrophotographer.

Bio: Before fully diving into his passion for photography, Phil was a professional violinist and dedicated orchestra teacher in the Chicago and Houston areas.

His experience as a musician spans decades, with a focus on both performance and teaching.

Now in retired in Cody, Wyoming he spends much of his time capturing the beauty of Wyoming's rugged landscapes, diverse wildlife, and night skies.

2nd People: Hannah Henderson - Let the Northern Lights guide my soul.

Bio: My name is Hannah Henderson, and I live in Parker, Colorado. I traveled to Wyoming to see the Northern Lights when I captured this photo. I am a graduate student at CSU, and I work with the 4-H program. In my free time, I enjoy volunteering at animal rescues, reading, bird watching, and spending time with loved ones. I am always up for an adventure.

3rd People: Kristin Hugo - Hunter Shane Hahn and his dog Daisy search for a pronghorn in Southwest Wyoming.

WYOMING'S HISTORY

1st Place History: Philip Hilson - Chapel of the Transfiguration

2nd Place History: Dorina Kemper – Cool Building

3rd Place History: Kristin Hugo - The Moondance Diner

WYOMING'S SEASONS

1st Place Seasons: Richard Golgart – A Snowy December Sunrise

Bio: Richard Golgart is originally from Nevada and now lives in Sweetwater County. He is a birdwatcher and aspiring wildlife photographer. When not at work, he spends his free time hiking, camping, driving all over the mountain west seeking out rare birds and beautiful landscapes, and exploring God's magnificent creation. His photography portfolio can be found on Instagram: @richardgolgartjr

2nd Place Seasons: Anna Kirkpatrick - Summer's bounty

3rd Place Seasons: Kathleen Milks - Summer nights with bottle calf Jolene

See all contest submissions in the 2024 Photo Gallery.