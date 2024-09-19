Wyoming Public Media Photo Contest 2024 - And the Winners Are!
Wyoming Through Listeners’ Eyes!
Congratulations to this year’s Wyoming Public Media Photo Contest winners!
We were lucky to receive over 100 beautiful entries from all over Wyoming, and it was difficult to choose the best. The winners were chosen by listeners who voted for their favorite in each category, Wyoming’s Nature, Wyoming's People, Wyoming’s History, and Wyoming Seasons. We have posted the top 3 in each category below.
WYOMING'S NATURE
Bio: Kristin Hugo is a science journalist who focuses on biology, nature, animals, and bones. She is currently writing a book called Carcass: On the Afterlives of Animal Bodies, which MIT Press will publish around 2025/2026. Kristin is also the 2024 Wyoming Arts Council Creative Writing Fellow for Nonfiction.
After earning a BA in Journalism from California State University, Northridge and an MS in Science Journalism from Boston University, Kristin moved around the East and West Coasts of the US to pursue science writing positions at National Geographic, PBS Newshour, Newsweek, and Bay Nature Magazine. Now she lives in Kemmerer, Wyoming, focusing on her upcoming book and bone-hunting in her spare time.
Bio: My name is Anna Kirkpatrick and I live in Driggs, Idaho with my husband and two dogs. We retired here 7 years ago and are very involved with the Senior Center as well as several other nonprofits. Being on the border with Wyoming gives us the best of both states, and pretty much all of my pictures are taken while we are either hiking, biking or kayaking in the great outdoors.
WYOMING'S PEOPLE
Phil Hilson is a landscape, wildlife, and astrophotographer.
Bio: Before fully diving into his passion for photography, Phil was a professional violinist and dedicated orchestra teacher in the Chicago and Houston areas.
His experience as a musician spans decades, with a focus on both performance and teaching.
Now in retired in Cody, Wyoming he spends much of his time capturing the beauty of Wyoming's rugged landscapes, diverse wildlife, and night skies.
Bio: My name is Hannah Henderson, and I live in Parker, Colorado. I traveled to Wyoming to see the Northern Lights when I captured this photo. I am a graduate student at CSU, and I work with the 4-H program. In my free time, I enjoy volunteering at animal rescues, reading, bird watching, and spending time with loved ones. I am always up for an adventure.
WYOMING'S HISTORY
WYOMING'S SEASONS
Bio: Richard Golgart is originally from Nevada and now lives in Sweetwater County. He is a birdwatcher and aspiring wildlife photographer. When not at work, he spends his free time hiking, camping, driving all over the mountain west seeking out rare birds and beautiful landscapes, and exploring God's magnificent creation. His photography portfolio can be found on Instagram: @richardgolgartjr
See all contest submissions in the 2024 Photo Gallery.