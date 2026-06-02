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Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

This page displays known active disruptions in Wyoming Public Media's over-the-air and streaming signals. For our past disruptions log, go to our Archive

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For signal outages, please email wpmtech@uwyo.edu or call 307-766-4240.

Radio Site News

  • Our 95.9 Jackson Classical signal will be moving to 98.5 in August, more details to come
  • Our 91.3 Casper FM and HD signal will be moving to 91.1 on July 13th to facilitate a power increase for the region.

Active Disruptions

Laramie/Cheyenne (91.9 FM)
(8/5/26) Wyoming Public Radio's main channel signal is experiencing interruptions due to tower work. You can listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back to full power.

Dubois (90.5 FM)
(7/29/26) Wyoming Public Radio's Dubois Main channel signal will be off the air Wednesday morning ~ 9 am, as other broadcasters have scheduled tower work. You can listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back on air.

Saratoga (88.9 FM)
(7/28/26) Wyoming Public Radio's Saratoga Main channel signal is off air due to mechanical failure You can listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back on air.

Dubois (90.5 FM)
(7/30/26-8/15/26) Wyoming Public Radio's Dubois Main channel signal will see intermittent disruptions during this period due to other broadcasters doing tower work. You can listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back on air.

Worland (93.3 & 94.1 FM)
(7/20/26) Wyoming Public Radio's Worland Main and Wyoming Sounds channel signals are off air due to network issues. You can listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signals are back on air.

Jackson (90.3 FM)
(6/23/26) Wyoming Public Radio's Jackson main channel signal is running at low power due to power disruptions. You can listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back to full power.

Douglas (91.7 HD Signals)
(6/18/26) Wyoming Public Radio's Douglas HD signals may see disruptions due to audio source corruptions. You can listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signals are back to full power.

Laramie (91.9 FM)
(6/18/26) Wyoming Public Radio's main channel signal is running at low power due to power disruptions. You can listen online at wyomingpublicmedia.org or the Wyoming Public Media app until the signal is back to full power.

Our Engineers
Ben Slater
Phone: 307-766-2331
Alec Schaffer
Alec started at WPM back in 2016 as an intern and has filled many roles at the station since then. He is excited for the opportunity to apply all he has learned over the years to improving Wyoming Public Media's statewide network.
Jacob Hoffman
Jacob graduated with a Computer Science degree from Western Governors University. In his professional career he has worked as a software developer for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions based out of Calgary, Alberta, Canada and has now moved to pursue broadcast engineering at Wyoming Public Media. In his free time Jacob enjoys camping, sports, and board games.
Gregory Nelson
Gregory recently moved to Laramie after finishing his undergraduate studies at Beloit College in Wisconsin where he graduated with a degree in Business Management and minor in Music. He is excited to join Wyoming Public Media and use his passion for sound, technology, and media to help the engineering team improve WPM’s statewide network. In his free time he enjoys producing music, travelling, and spending time with family/friends.
Reid Fletcher
Engineer