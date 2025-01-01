International Women's Day 2025
Check out our featured content from our colleagues to celebrate International Women's Day.
From our reporters.
Featured stories
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
From our podcasts.
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
Megan Feighery is a Southern California native with both a B.A. in English Literature and an M.A. in American Studies from Cal State Fullerton. She has backpacked solo all over the world and taught English abroad for five years in both the Republic of Georgia and Japan.
From behind the scenes.
The team from behind the scenes ensures that the station is running smoothly and provides the rest of the team with resources to keep operations moving forward.
When Rexanna is not working, you can find her walking her dog, cozying up with a book, keeping up with all things Formula 1 related or scrolling Pinterest to conquer her next dessert recipe.
Melaina Nielson graduated from the University of Wyoming in Communication and started out as an intern here, at Wyoming Public Radio. She works as a host for Wyoming Sounds and Radio Traffic Operator. Wyoming Public Radio has been a place of opportunity and growth in the field for her, and she is honored to work with such a fabulous, dedicated crew. She loves a beautiful fall day and all things jazz, dogs, and comfort food.
Tina is the Development Coordinator and Membership Liaison at Wyoming Public Radio. She is a 30 year Wyoming resident born and raised by two military veterans in Cheyenne. She moved to Laramie in 2013 to fine-tune her skills in outside sales, promotions, and event planning. Through networking and relationship building, Tina was given the opportunity to become a Wyoming Territory Manager for Young’s Market Co. in 2016. Her success with the company granted her the ability to travel the world and enjoy the service industry from the other side of the table.
Faith is a Financial Affairs Intern who joined the Wyoming Public Media team in June 2024. Her help with the engineering team keeps the department up and running.
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
From our admins.
The backbone of our station can only be attributed to our administrative team. Keeping everything (and everyone) on track and ensuring that the station can provide the content we promise to deliver is done effortlessly by the team.
Christina Kuzmych joined Wyoming Public Media as General Manager in June 2011 bringing 27 years of public broadcasting experience. Wyoming Public Media is a statewide network, serving predominantly rural audiences with higher populations in locations such as Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Sheridan, Evanston, and Jackson.
Previously she led WFIU-FM, part of Indiana Public Media Radio/TV service licensed to Indiana University. She expanded service to south-central and portions of northern Indiana and oversaw expansion to HD Radio and development of online service. As part of Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations, Inc., her team of Indiana radio leaders established the state news bureau in Indianapolis.
Following the completion of her master's in economics, Diana Denison took a position as an analyst at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Colorado. Then she taught at a number of Denver-area colleges before joining the faculty at Red Rocks Community College where she served as Department Chair and on the E-Learning Advisory Board.
After moving to Wyoming, Diana surveyed for a local policy center, taught on-line for the University of Wyoming, and in the classroom for Laramie County Community College's Albany County Campus before landing her position at Wyoming Public Media.
