International Women's Day 2025

Tina is the Development Coordinator and Membership Liaison at Wyoming Public Radio. She is a 30 year Wyoming resident born and raised by two military veterans in Cheyenne. She moved to Laramie in 2013 to fine-tune her skills in outside sales, promotions, and event planning. Through networking and relationship building, Tina was given the opportunity to become a Wyoming Territory Manager for Young’s Market Co. in 2016. Her success with the company granted her the ability to travel the world and enjoy the service industry from the other side of the table.