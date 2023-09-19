Rexanna Kelly

Rexanna went to high school and college here in Wyoming and moved back after three long years away to be the Corporate Development Manager at Wyoming Public Media. Rexanna majored in Marketing and minored in Management while attending the University of Wyoming. She has spent the last three years in the South working in Sales and she is excited to use her experience here at WPM in her new Corporate Development role. She is ready to experience cooler weather again with a great group of coworkers!