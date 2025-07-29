Fire south of Ten Sleep grows as fire south of Casper holds, with thunderstorms on the horizon

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Fire crews are still working to contain two active wildfires in the state. Fire departments across the state have responded to several other new blazes.

Vees Fire

South of Ten Sleep, the Vees Fire grew to about 4,500 acres over the past day, with 0% contained. More than 100 people are working on the ground and from the air to suppress the fire, caused by lightning. It’s burning on a mix of Bureau of Land Management and private lands in steep, rugged and difficult to access terrain.

The fire is most active in the Otter Creek drainage, moving through fast-burning and dead fuels.

Crews will be working overnight to secure the perimeter.

“A lot of good initial attack work was done by the previous management team,” said Isaac Bayer, Wyoming Type III incident commander trainee. “Crews will continue to capitalize on this work by assessing the perimeter and looking for areas of opportunity.”

The Wyoming Type III team took command of the fire on July 28. It was first reported on July 26.

Muddy Fire

The Muddy Fire south of Casper is holding at 67 acres, with 25% contained. Firefighters are securing suppression lines ahead of incoming thunderstorms expected Tuesday afternoon.

The Muddy Fire is all on state trust lands.

Forecast

Thunderstorms have ignited dozens of fires this summer, often several at a time .

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the northwest and central part of the state through Tuesday evening.