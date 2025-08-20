The Red Canyon fire near Thermopolis grows by 31,000 acres; two others nearby nearing containment

On Monday, Governor Mark Gordon declared a State of Emergency as a result of three fires burning in the northwest region of the state.

Red Canyon Fire

As a result, the Red Canyon Fire is getting a Fire Management Assistance Grant. The federal money will go to firefighting costs like camps, equipment, tools, supplies and mobilization.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire has burned over 122,000 acres and is burning on private and public land in Hot Springs, Washakie and Fremont Counties. It’s only 28% contained. Lightning started the fire on Aug. 13.

Multiple evacuations are in place. For the most up-to-date information, check out the Red Canyon Fire Information Facebook Page .

There are over 500 people working to contain the fire. Crews successfully slowed the fire’s spread along Pack Saddle Road to the northeast. Personnel will focus on holding the southern end of the fire now.

Officials say people may notice significant smoke in the area, which is from planned burns, not the fire intensifying.

Spring Creek Fire

The Spring Creek Fire near Ten Sleep has burned more than 3,500 acres, but crews have made progress on containment. It is 30% contained as of Wednesday afternoon. Lightning started the fire on Aug. 13. It’s burning on private and public property.

Rome Hill Road is open, but all other roads leading into the fire remain closed. There are still some hot areas the Jacob’s Creek Drainage, which is a challenging area for crews as the terrain is steep, with thick junipers and heavy vegetation.

For more up-to-date information on the Spring Creek Fire, visit the Washakie County Emergency Facebook Page .

Sleeper Ranch Fire

The Sleeper Ranch Fire near Meteetse has burned over 20,000 acres. In the last two days, crews have it 90% contained. It started on Aug. 14. The fire is burning on BLM, state and private land, and has threatened several ranches. It’s also burning in sage grouse habitat.

For more up-to-date information on the Sleeper Ranch Fire, keep an eye on the Wyoming State Forestry Division Facebook Page .

Fires Statewide

Several other small fires have popped up throughout the state, but all have been contained.

The weather is projected to be hot and dry for the next couple of days. Thunderstorms are also expected throughout the state.

