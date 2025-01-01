Our Impact and History

The 1960s were a time of innovation, stereophonic audio technology and man's first trip to the moon. Then came the 1970s, when Wyoming Public Radio launched each broadcast day with the song of a meadowlark, Wyoming's State Bird, the 1980s the early broadcasts of Representative Dick Cheney and Senator Alan Simpson, as well as the fall of the Berlin Wall.

The 1990s witnessed national media descending upon Wyoming following the murder of Matthew Shepard. The new millennium introduced mobile radio technology and radio signals through cell phones. What do you remember best from Wyoming Public Radio airwaves?