How the Emergency Alert System Keeps Our Listeners Safe

Out here in Wyoming, weather can change fast, and sometimes, so can everything else. When there’s a blizzard warning, wildfire, or AMBER Alert, getting the right information quickly can make all the difference. That’s why Wyoming Public Radio takes part in the Emergency Alert System (EAS), a nationwide network that helps us get critical alerts out to you, the moment they’re issued.

Cody Hume Locations of radio sites sending emergency alerts across all of our signals

With 50 signals across 30 sites, our network covers all of Wyoming and reaches well beyond our borders into every neighboring state. For many listeners in rural areas where cell coverage can be unreliable, our radio network remains one of the most dependable ways to stay connected.

Behind the scenes, our Sage ENDEC automatically receives alert codes from state and national authorities, converts them to a readable alert, and sends them live on air; so even if you’re miles from the nearest town, you’ll still hear what you need to know, right when it matters.

At WPR we’re more than just radio, we’re your link to the wider world. Whether it’s rain or shine, we’ll be here to keep you informed, connected, and safe.

Because when Wyoming needs to know, we’re already talking.