At Wyoming Public Media we offer many services to the state including Emergency Alert System (EAS). When federal, state, and county alerts are sent out we receive them and broadcast them. We at WPM are also the state's local primary one - but what does that mean?
As the local primary one for the state, all incoming alerts are picked up by our receivers in our radio towers. We then, redistribute the signal to local primary two recievers (other stations). At this point, the message is now distributed across many stations throughout the state where listeners in town, and rural areas can listen.
We strive to ensure that EAS is accessible throughout the state Wyoming.
EAS Activation Plan for Wyoming Public Media
How the Emergency Alert System Keeps Our Listeners Safe
Out here in Wyoming, weather can change fast, and sometimes, so can everything else. When there’s a blizzard warning, wildfire, or AMBER Alert, getting the right information quickly can make all the difference. That’s why Wyoming Public Radio takes part in the Emergency Alert System (EAS), a nationwide network that helps us get critical alerts out to you, the moment they’re issued.
With 50 signals across 30 sites, our network covers all of Wyoming and reaches well beyond our borders into every neighboring state. For many listeners in rural areas where cell coverage can be unreliable, our radio network remains one of the most dependable ways to stay connected.
Behind the scenes, our Sage ENDEC automatically receives alert codes from state and national authorities, converts them to a readable alert, and sends them live on air; so even if you’re miles from the nearest town, you’ll still hear what you need to know, right when it matters.
At WPR we’re more than just radio, we’re your link to the wider world. Whether it’s rain or shine, we’ll be here to keep you informed, connected, and safe.
Because when Wyoming needs to know, we’re already talking.
Radio Signal Coverage Map
Wyoming Public Media services the entire state of Wyoming with radio signal coverage. Below is a coverage map of our existing signals. A full list of radio signals can be found here. Many radio signals also include an additional frequency with service to Wyoming Sounds, Classical Wyoming, and/or Jazz Wyoming. Please refer to the list to see what signals are available in your area.
We strive to increase our coverage of the state in even more rural areas as well as surrounding areas near our borders. If our signal does not reach your area yet, we offer a stream of our channel on our website or in our mobile app.
Wildfire Information
Local wildfire info
Information about quickly changing fires often comes from Facebook pages for county government, fire departments or emergency management. These pages usually offer on-the-ground updates throughout the day, including the fire’s activity and direction, notices to prepare to evacuate and services available to those who’ve left their homes.
Another useful resource is an app called Watch Duty. It’s free, though you can pay for special features, and pulls together information from dispatch centers, first responders and other official and media reports as part of an interactive map. It can also share notifications for fires within counties you choose. Watch Duty is a non-profit staffed by volunteers, including retired wildland firefighters, dispatchers, first responders and reporters.