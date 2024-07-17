-
Around 20 rifles at the Cody Firearms Museum came from Coors Brewing Company. Curator Danny Michael said Coors used these firearms in the 1980’s to try and revive a target shooting festival that combined marksmanship with beer drinking.
-
William F. Cody might not have become “Buffalo Bill” without an 1866 Springfield trapdoor needle gun. That’s according to Danny Michael, curator of the Cody Firearms Museum at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.
-
Buffalo Bill Museum Curator Jeremy Johnston says some of the images in posters that are part of a new exhibition opening this month are ones you might not expect.
-
A new exhibition opening later this month at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West shares posters that were used to advertise the Wild West show in the late 19th and early 20th century.
-
Rosa Bonheur, a 19th century French painter and sculptor most well-known for her highly detailed depictions of animals, never visited the American West. But Whitney Western Art Museum Assistant Curator Ashlea Espinal says she developed a fascination with the place through interacting with American artists and her friendship with William F. Cody.
-
A fourteen-piece ragtime orchestra made up of Black musicians performed with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show for two seasons in the early 1900s.
-
Nan Aspinwall is the first woman to ride across the country solo on horseback. She completed the nearly 4,500 mile journey from San Francisco to New York in 1911.
-
Traveling with Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show for more than a decade, Vicente Oropeza was a master of trick roping as practiced by the charro culture in Mexico.
-
Museum Minute: Buffalo Bill’s cowboy band played "The Star Spangled Banner" before it became the national anthemAfter the performers rode into the arena for Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, a now familiar song opened the fanfare: “The Star Spangled Banner.”What might surprise people, says Buffalo Bill Museum Curator Jeremy Johnston, is the tradition of playing the anthem before events predated its adoption as America’s National Anthem.
-
Some characters in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show were known for their sharpshooting skills, but Buffalo Bill Museum Curator Jeremy Johnston says their performances built up a common myth about westerners.
-
In his Wild West Show, Buffalo Bill romanticized the Pony Express, the horse-back delivered mail service that operated between April 1860 and October 1861. He also claimed to have been a rider for the Pony Express and that he completed the longest ride for the service. But, Buffalo Bill Museum Curator Jeremy Johnston says whether he actually rode for the Pony Express is up for debate.
-
Sam Hanna is the Curatorial Assistant for the Buffalo Bill Museum. He says Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show toured for around 30 years between 1883 and 1913. The show visited all of the lower 48 states, besides Nevada, and it toured extensively abroad where Hanna says it left a lasting impression