Museum Minute: A cradleboard tells the story of a flower and a Blackfeet legend

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published May 14, 2025 at 1:37 PM MDT
A cradleboard, or traditional baby carrier used by Indigenous people, shows a flower made from beading and natural fabrics.
Plains Indian Museum
A Blackfeet story of the prairie crocus cradleboard by artist Jackie Larson Bread (Blackfeet). The cradleboard features tanned hide, velveteen, glass beads, shell, ermine and copper bells.

Cradleboards were not only used as baby carriers by Indigenous people.

“This cradleboard is just absolutely breathtaking and stunning,” said Interim Curator of the Plains Indian Museum Hunter Old Elk, describing a cradleboard by artist Jackie Larson Bread.

The cradleboard features a prairie crocus flower, also known as a pasqueflower, and it tells a story.

“It tells the story of the prairie crocus, which is a sacred flower to the Blackfeet people, and its relationship to a historic figure in Blackfoot legend called Wapee, and their long-standing relationship that they have.

“Wapee was a young man who went out on a vision quest to achieve manhood. And during his three day journey, during his fasting ceremony, he befriended a prairie crocus. And the prairie crocus is this beautiful purple and gold flower.

During the journey, they experience the elements. They experience different feats together.

And then on the third day, Wapee receives a vision and he's gonna be a great leader. So in return, he gifts the prairie crocus three wishes. The cradle board tells the story of those three wishes,” Old Elk said.

To decorate and tell the story, Larson Bread used glass and crystal beads and pearls. The inside where the baby lies is linen with buffalo fur.

“ Many tribes of the Plains have different styles and different approaches to the cradleboard,” Old Elk said.

The cradleboard is on display in the Native Arts Today Gallery in the lower level of the Plains Indian Museum.
