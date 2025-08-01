Federal worker updates, Nat Geo photo camp, and more...

© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces

By Dante Filpula Ankney,
Hannah HabermannHanna MerzbachJeff VictorJenna McMurtryMelodie EdwardsOlivia Weitz
Published August 1, 2025 at 4:37 PM MDT
    Today on the show, it’s been almost six months since thousands of federal workers were fired and others were ordered to return to office. We’ll hear from one VA employee in Cheyenne about that transition. A group of non-federal workers are helping fill in gaps on the Bridger-Teton National Forest after trail crews were cut earlier this year. And, a University of Wyoming graduate says she’s leaving Wyoming, citing a wave of new legislation targeting transgender people. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces
Dante Filpula Ankney
Dante Filpula Ankney comes to KHOL as a lifelong resident of the Mountain West. He made his home on the plains of Eastern Montana before moving to the Western Montana peaks to study journalism and wilderness studies. Dante has found success producing award-winning print, audio and video stories for a variety of publications, including a stint as a host at Montana Public Radio. Most recently, he spent a year teaching English in Bulgaria through a Fulbright Fellowship. When he isn’t reporting, you can find Dante outside scaling rocks, sliding across snow or winning a game of cribbage.<br/><br/><a href="mailto:dante@jhcr.org">dante@jhcr.org</a>
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.

Have a question or a tip? Reach out to hhaberm2@uwyo.edu. Thank you!
Hanna Merzbach
Leave a tip: Hanna.Merzbach@uwyo.edu
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
Jeff Victor
Leave a tip: jvictor@uwyo.edu
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
Jenna McMurtry
Jenna McMurtry joins KHOL from Silverthorne, Colorado, where she picked up radio at the state's NPR affiliates, Aspen Public Radio and Colorado Public Radio. Before making the move to Jackson, she attended Pomona College in California where she studied History and served as the editor-in-chief of her award-winning college newspaper. Outside the newsroom, she's probably out earning her turns on the skin track, listening to live music or working on an art project.
Melodie Edwards
Leave a tip: medward9@uwyo.edu
Melodie Edwards is the host and producer of WPM's award-winning podcast The Modern West. Her Ghost Town(ing) series looks at rural despair and resilience through the lens of her hometown of Walden, Colorado. She has been a radio reporter at WPM since 2013, covering topics from wildlife to Native American issues to agriculture.
Olivia Weitz
Leave a tip: oweitz@uwyo.edu
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia's work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
