Federal worker updates, Nat Geo photo camp, and more...
Stories
-
An all-female trail crew maintains trails in the wake of federal firings. Is the worst still to come?
-
The group spent the week camped at Crow Creek and even helped with a bison harvest.
-
This spring, the VA mandated telework and remote employees to return to the office. A nurse who coordinates home health care shares her thoughts on that transition and its impacts.
-
The high cost of living and other economic conditions could be to blame.
-
Artemis Langford, whose induction into a University of Wyoming sorority chapter thrust her into the national spotlight, is “a daughter of Wyoming” who no longer feels safe in the Equality State.
-
But it isn’t easy since she never knows when she could lose her job again. The Supreme Court recently approved the mass firings.
-
Richard Midgette was fired on Valentine’s Day in the first wave of federal layoffs of probationary national parks employees. Just over a month later, he was rehired and then let go again. The first firing especially took a serious toll on his mental health.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show, it’s been almost six months since thousands of federal workers were fired and others were ordered to return to office. We’ll hear from one VA employee in Cheyenne about that transition. A group of non-federal workers are helping fill in gaps on the Bridger-Teton National Forest after trail crews were cut earlier this year. And, a University of Wyoming graduate says she’s leaving Wyoming, citing a wave of new legislation targeting transgender people. Those stories and more.