Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West with the National Outdoor Leadership School.

Originally from Billings, Montana, Hannah is passionate about the transformative power of storytelling. In her free time, she loves spending time in the mountains, reading, petting other people's dogs, and playing music with friends.