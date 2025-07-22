Federal funding rebooted for Wind River Reservation solar project

Efforts to bring solar energy to homes on the Wind River Reservation hit a snag when the Trump administration paused a quarter of the project’s federal funding earlier this year. But that money is now back in action.

Energize Wind River regained access to the roughly $2 million construction grant at the start of July. The current plan is to provide stand-alone, off-the-grid solar power for 10 unelectrified homes on the reservation.

While the project still had funding for training, employees and outreach during the funding freeze, it was unable to buy or install the actual solar equipment. Now, program specialist Ethel Goggles said the group is ready to turn the concept into a reality.

“ I'm excited for the community to have renewable energy in our vicinity and within our communities,” she said. “It's very exciting. I can't wait to start seeing solar arrays going up.”

Goggles is an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe. She explained that low-income residents, particularly veterans, elders and families with small children, are at the top of the list of homes to electrify.

“ To have them just get power, just to get water or just to have a light on or run the refrigerator, that's the goal,” she said.

Applications for the program will go out the door at the end of the month and are open to all enrolled tribal members on the reservation.

Goggles added the project is also about working together to create a more sustainable path forward.

“ For me, it's also to stop all the carbon emissions, and to say for the future, ‘It's possible. We can do this,’” she said.

According to Energize Wind River Director Levi Purdum, the goal is to get at least two or three solar arrays installed this fall, with more going up later this year if the winter is mild.

He said the project’s field team has a test system that they’ve been practicing putting together.

“They’ve thrown it together quite quickly … It’s pretty impressive as they get more experience, formal training and certifications that we've been earning largely through online courses,” said Purdum.

Energize Wind River will be seeking public input in the coming months and setting up formal contracts with manufacturing companies. Looking more long-term, Purdum said the hope is to partner with other solar projects and seek out more funding opportunities to keep increasing capacity.

“ We're excited to use [the funding] to help the community, but there's definitely more community need than we're gonna be able to meet, at least with this individual grant,” he said.

The group is also on the hunt for additional funding to provide emergency backup generators.