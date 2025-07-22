© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions

Federal funding rebooted for Wind River Reservation solar project

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published July 22, 2025 at 11:51 AM MDT
A glass door with a logo of a bison and a mountain and the words “Energize Wind River.” In the reflection of the glass is a car in a parking lot and the sign of the local general store.
Energize Wind River
The door to the Energize Wind River office in Fort Washakie on the Wind River Reservation.

Efforts to bring solar energy to homes on the Wind River Reservation hit a snag when the Trump administration paused a quarter of the project’s federal funding earlier this year. But that money is now back in action.

Energize Wind River regained access to the roughly $2 million construction grant at the start of July. The current plan is to provide stand-alone, off-the-grid solar power for 10 unelectrified homes on the reservation.

While the project still had funding for training, employees and outreach during the funding freeze, it was unable to buy or install the actual solar equipment. Now, program specialist Ethel Goggles said the group is ready to turn the concept into a reality.

“ I'm excited for the community to have renewable energy in our vicinity and within our communities,” she said. “It's very exciting. I can't wait to start seeing solar arrays going up.”

Goggles is an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe. She explained that low-income residents, particularly veterans, elders and families with small children, are at the top of the list of homes to electrify.

“ To have them just get power, just to get water or just to have a light on or run the refrigerator, that's the goal,” she said.

Applications for the program will go out the door at the end of the month and are open to all enrolled tribal members on the reservation.

Goggles added the project is also about working together to create a more sustainable path forward.

“ For me, it's also to stop all the carbon emissions, and to say for the future, ‘It's possible. We can do this,’” she said.

According to Energize Wind River Director Levi Purdum, the goal is to get at least two or three solar arrays installed this fall, with more going up later this year if the winter is mild.

He said the project’s field team has a test system that they’ve been practicing putting together.

“They’ve thrown it together quite quickly … It’s pretty impressive as they get more experience, formal training and certifications that we've been earning largely through online courses,” said Purdum.

Energize Wind River will be seeking public input in the coming months and setting up formal contracts with manufacturing companies. Looking more long-term, Purdum said the hope is to partner with other solar projects and seek out more funding opportunities to keep increasing capacity.

“ We're excited to use [the funding] to help the community, but there's definitely more community need than we're gonna be able to meet, at least with this individual grant,” he said.

The group is also on the hunt for additional funding to provide emergency backup generators.
Tags
Tribal News Wind River ReservationEastern Shoshone tribeNorthern Arapaho Tribesolar energysolar projectfederal fundingenergy developmentReservation Housing
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.

Have a question or a tip? Reach out to hhaberm2@uwyo.edu. Thank you!
See stories by Hannah Habermann

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content