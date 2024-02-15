PRX Link:

Our first episode: Rebecca Burns, Executive Director of the Powell Economic Partnership - Pathways to Prosperity in Ag Country

Beyond the Range Podcast is a series dedicated to exploring the topic of economic diversification in Wyoming. Through short-form and long-form interviews, the podcast aims to gather insights from entrepreneurs, artists, academics, personalities, community organizers, politicians, professionals and technologists on the topic. Our guests have 20 minutes to share.

their thoughts, insights and recommendations on the future of economic diversification in the state.

Beyond the Range Podcast aims to make the topic accessible and interesting while providing impactful solutions and human-driven inspiration. The ultimate goal is to help our audience understand and visualize the path to economic diversification and engage in discussions on the topic. If a barley farmer in Lovell and a UW economics professor in Laramie can both understand and visualize the path to economic diversification; and they both have fun thinking and talking about the issues and solutions we present, we’ve done our job.

Season 1: Economic Diversification in Action: The good, the bad, the lovely

Proposed Guest Lineup:

Rebecca Burns, Executive Director of the Powell Economic Partnership - Pathways to Prosperity in Ag Country Dr. Jason Shogren, the Stroock Chair of Natural Resource Conservation and Management - Breaking the Boom and Bust Cycle Amber Pollack, Founder of Backwards Distillery - The Journey of a Wyoming Entrepreneur Gary Trauner, Executive Director of Silicon Couloir - Healthy Middle Class Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Cathy Holman, Prairie Wife in Heels Media Personality - Grit and Grace: Marketing and Branding Part 1 Dustin Neil, Creative Principal at the Bark Firm - A Creative Speaks: Marketing and Branding Part 2 (To Be recorded) Senator Cynthia Lummis - Web3, D.C., Defi Oh My! (To Be recorded) Hanns Odde, Deputy Park County Clerk Park County- Election Integrity and Economic Diversification Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon - Nourished Kids, Healthy Families, and Thriving Communities (To Be recorded) Philippe Hartl - Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor with Merrill Private Wealth Management - A Vanguard in His Own Words (To Be recorded) Baylie Evans - Director of gBETA Cheyenne - Wyoming’s Frontier Startup Ecosystem (To Be recorded) Bennett Sondeno, Executive Director of Wyoming NORML - Cowpoke Cannabis

Producers

Marko Ruble (Host)

Marko is an entrepreneur, artist and father living in Cody, Wy. He is the founder of yerguides.io a company building blockchain solutions for remote workers. He also founded WHAT Fest, a music and arts festival bringing the arts to rural Wyoming since 2003.

Will Ross (Engineer)

Will is an artist, producer and father living in Cody. He is a partner at Western AF media specializing in live audio and video recording. Western AF media is a multi-media production company documenting modern Western Americana music artists and experiences.

