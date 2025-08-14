Yellowstone visits in July dipped a bit, but are still on track for a busy year

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Yellowstone National Park is having a busy year, but tourism dipped a bit last month.

This July, the park tallied 975,109 recreation visits. That’s 2% fewer visits than last year and 10% down from the record-setting year of 2021.

So far this year, Yellowstone has seen more than 2.6 million visits, putting it just behind 2021’s numbers for the same time period. In 2021, 4.8 million recreational visits set the annual record.

The park has been creeping closer to 5 million annual visitors for the past several years.