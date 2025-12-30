Visit Casper fueled $34M boost for Natrona County's economy in 2025

From statewide tournaments to large conferences, Visit Casper continued to play a major role in bringing tourism and economic activity to Natrona County this year.

In 2025 alone, Visit Casper’s efforts generated more than $34 million in economic impact for the community.

“This year we had $34.2 million of economic impact, and that was up over $2 million over last year, so we're really, really happy about that,” said Visit Casper CEO Annette Pitts.

Visit Casper works year-round to recruit statewide sports tournaments and major conferences, increasing foot traffic and driving visitors to spend at local hotels, restaurants, grocery stores and shops.

Pitts says that $34 million contains sales tax. She added, “That’s really important to note, because sales tax is what our governments use to help fund the services that we all really rely on.”

Some of the biggest events hosted in 2025 included the College National Finals Rodeo, the NJCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championships and, for the first time, Team USA’s Artistic Swim Team.

“Everybody’s got to eat, so we’re generating lodging revenue. We’re generating revenue in restaurants and grocery stores," Pitts said.

Visitor spending also generates lodging tax revenue, which helps fund Visit Casper’s operations and supports more than 2,800 jobs across Natrona County.

Pitts said the organization carefully targets what they call “need periods” times of the year when hotels have availability and local businesses benefit most from added visitors.

“One of the things we look at is when do we have peaks and when do we have valleys. If our hotels have availability, then odds are our other businesses need support at that time as well,” Pitts explained.

Visit Casper operates with a staff of just 10 people. Pitts described the team as small but mighty.

“We really enjoy what we do, so it’s a lot of fun and a pleasure to be here,” she said.

Looking ahead, Visit Casper already has major events booked for 2026, and Casper is set to welcome a new Hyatt Place Hotel opening in January. This only adds more lodging and meeting space, setting the stage for even greater economic impact next year.

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now, a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.