I Love Wyoming Public Radio 60th Anniversary

I Love Wyoming Public Radio.

I Love Wyoming Public Radio works in conjunction with the grassroots initiative Protect My Public Media to ensure the future of public radio by highlighting the impact it has across our communities. All it takes is a minute of your time to add your voice to our community of supporters! Just think what it is you appreciate about Wyoming Public Radio or any of Wyoming Public Media's music channels, and fill out the form below.

We include these written or recorded testimonials as support material for grants, fundraising material, and for other instances where strong community engagement is needed to show public radio's value to Wyoming. This is VERY important to Wyoming Public Radio, granting organizations, as well as state and federal entities, who want to know that their resources are being spent on a service that people value. This is where you come in! By making the testimonial you show that you value Wyoming Public Radio in our state.

Testimonials.

A selection of testimonials from Wyoming listeners

Contact your elected officials to help advocate for public radio in Wyoming

Communities across the state also issued official proclamations back in 2014 and 2015 when this campaign was first established, feel free to check out the proclamations here.

