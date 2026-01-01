I Love Wyoming Public Radio 60th Anniversary

We include these written or recorded testimonials as support material for grants, fundraising material, and for other instances where strong community engagement is needed to show public radio's value to Wyoming. This is VERY important to Wyoming Public Radio, granting organizations, as well as state and federal entities, who want to know that their resources are being spent on a service that people value. This is where you come in! By making the testimonial you show that you value Wyoming Public Radio in our state.