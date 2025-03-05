I Love Wyoming Public Radio is a campaign aimed at raising awareness about the importance of public radio in Wyoming.
I Love Wyoming Public Radio Testimonials
Mollie: “I'm currently reading Conceptual Blockbusting by James L. Adams, a book subtitled "A Guide to Better Ideas." That phrase perfectly describes why I’m writing this love letter to Wyoming Public Radio. WPR informs, inspires, and expands my perspective every day of the week. I look forward to the weekly emails highlighting top stories just as much as I savor the in-depth reporting on Open Spaces. I adore Tom Wilhelm’s Ranch Breakfast Show, and nothing soothes me quite like Wyoming Sounds. Thank you, WPR, for guiding us all to better ideas—keep up the great work!”
Andy: “National Public Radio and Wyoming Public Media are two of my most trusted sources for information and current events. Determining truth from fiction these days is a challenge for all of us. National Public Radio and Wyoming Public Media consistently impress me with their adherence to objectivity and core journalistic values. Thank you for your help in perpetuating the Republic.”
Dirk: “Greetings from the most western part of Germany! Since some weeks I get closer to jazz and fell in love with Chet Baker. Sitting in my kitchen, I was searching for a radio station for the way I like to listen to jazz music. And now I am totally happy finding Wyoming Jazz, which is in a way extra cool, for Wyoming is my favorite state in the U.S. Love to come back to you.”
Janna: “Of course I love public radio for the news -- doesn't everyone? Unbiased reporting when we need it most. But when the news gets too heavy, we have the wonderful weekend programming with Rick Steves' Travel, Wait Wait, Buffalo Grass, and more. When I think of what public radio means, I reflect on years past. When our boys were little, and we gathered for beef stew every Saturday evening to listen to Prairie Home Companion. When we listened to Kim Williams talk about the edible fruits and berries that grew in the wild -- she always said, "this is Kim Williams from Mizz-ooo-la Montana." When I took my mom on a road trip down the California coast. Each time we heard the All Things Considered theme music, she would sing it with different words she made up as she went along. The boys are grown up now and both Kim Williams and my mom have gone to their reward, but I will always support Wyoming Public Media with my time and donations.”
Del: My wife Peggy and I are longtime supporters of Wyoming Public Radio and residents of Sheridan, Wyoming.
Sally: “I am so fortunate to have access to WPR and NPR in Wyoming! Both broadcasts are vital parts of my understanding of national and worldwide events. When I listened to local radio I missed that vital information. I am a supporter of sustainability, environmental stewardship, care and concern for my fellow women, men, and children and much more: human interest, comedy, music, and science to name a few. Thank You for being vital for me and this State!”
SJ: “I’ve grown up listening to NPR thanks to my parents, but when I moved to Wyoming and discovered Wyoming Public Radio, it occurred to me how different local and national coverage sounds. I appreciate knowing what’s going on the other side of the world, and I think it’s important as Americans to be informed on international issues. But as I’ve fallen in love with Wyoming, I’m also invested in what’s happening in this state, both socially and politically. Thank you to the journalists that work at Wyoming Public Radio and cover Wyoming issues.”
Thank you to the many listeners who wrote us why they love public radio in Wyoming!