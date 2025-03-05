I Love Wyoming Public Radio Testimonials

4 of 7 — I Love WPR Testimanials.jpg

Janna: “Of course I love public radio for the news -- doesn't everyone? Unbiased reporting when we need it most. But when the news gets too heavy, we have the wonderful weekend programming with Rick Steves' Travel, Wait Wait, Buffalo Grass, and more. When I think of what public radio means, I reflect on years past. When our boys were little, and we gathered for beef stew every Saturday evening to listen to Prairie Home Companion. When we listened to Kim Williams talk about the edible fruits and berries that grew in the wild -- she always said, "this is Kim Williams from Mizz-ooo-la Montana." When I took my mom on a road trip down the California coast. Each time we heard the All Things Considered theme music, she would sing it with different words she made up as she went along. The boys are grown up now and both Kim Williams and my mom have gone to their reward, but I will always support Wyoming Public Media with my time and donations.”