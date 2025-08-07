© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air

The Ill-fated DC-10 #515: F.W. Kolk Papers

Published August 7, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of the first flight of the McDonnell Douglas DC-10 aircraft, August 29, 1970. Box 9, F.W. Kolk papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of the first flight of the McDonnell Douglas DC-10 aircraft, August 29, 1970. Box 9, F.W. Kolk papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Illustration of the interior of an American Airlines DC-10 LuxuryLiner aircraft, September 1971. Box 19, F.W. Kolk papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Illustration of the interior of an American Airlines DC-10 LuxuryLiner aircraft, September 1971. Box 19, F.W. Kolk papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
View of the cockpit of a DC-10 LuxuryLiner aircraft, September 1971. Box 19, F.W. Kolk papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
View of the cockpit of a DC-10 LuxuryLiner aircraft, September 1971. Box 19, F.W. Kolk papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

McDonnell Douglas introduced a new wide-body aircraft in 1970. It was called the DC-10. With three turbofan engines, it was designed for both short and long-range flights. American Airlines was the first company to use the planes, which featured some unique amenities. At just over 181 feet long, the plane had room for a standup bar.
 
McDonnell Douglas touted the jet as “the good neighbor” for its reduced engine noise. But from almost the very beginning, the plane was plagued with problems. A design flaw with the cargo doors caused a series of incidents.

Then, in 1979, a terrible accident occurred. A DC-10 was taking off when one of the engines separated from the wing. None of the passengers or crew survived. The FAA grounded all DC-10s. By 1983, McDonnell Douglas halted production of the plane due to a lack of orders. In 2014 the DC-10 made its last commercial passenger flight. Today, only a handful of DC-10s are still in use.

See the F.W. Kolk papers at UW’s American Heritage Center. to learn more.

