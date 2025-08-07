The Ill-fated DC-10 #515: F.W. Kolk Papers

McDonnell Douglas introduced a new wide-body aircraft in 1970. It was called the DC-10. With three turbofan engines, it was designed for both short and long-range flights. American Airlines was the first company to use the planes, which featured some unique amenities. At just over 181 feet long, the plane had room for a standup bar.



McDonnell Douglas touted the jet as “the good neighbor” for its reduced engine noise. But from almost the very beginning, the plane was plagued with problems. A design flaw with the cargo doors caused a series of incidents.

Then, in 1979, a terrible accident occurred. A DC-10 was taking off when one of the engines separated from the wing. None of the passengers or crew survived. The FAA grounded all DC-10s. By 1983, McDonnell Douglas halted production of the plane due to a lack of orders. In 2014 the DC-10 made its last commercial passenger flight. Today, only a handful of DC-10s are still in use.

See the F.W. Kolk papers at UW’s American Heritage Center. to learn more.