37 Wyomingites died in the workplace in 2024

Wyoming reported fewer work-related deaths in 2024 than the year prior.

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services found 37 occupational fatalities in 2024 , a decrease of eight deaths, or about 18%, from 2023’s 45 deaths .

Wyoming’s annual workplace death toll has fluctuated between 20 and 45 over the past decade.

Transportation incidents remain the most lethal. About half of the workplace deaths reported in 2024 happened during highway crashes, pedestrian vehicular incidents, aircraft incidents and water vehicle incidents.

By sector, natural resources and mining saw the most deaths with 11, accounting for about 30%. Of those 11, six deaths were reported in agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, while five occurred in mining, quarrying, and oil gas extraction.

Transportation and warehousing accounted for eight deaths, about 22%, and construction accounted for six deaths, about 16%.

The department noted that variations year-to-year are, to some extent, the result of the random nature or work-related accidents and that “there is not always a direct relationship between workplace fatalities and workplace safety.” For example, occupational fatality numbers include suicides and homicides that occur in the workplace.