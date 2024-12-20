© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Forty-five Wyomingites died in the workplace in 2023

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published December 20, 2024 at 1:01 PM MST
A chart shows the number of occupational fatalities, and within that fatal transportation incidents, per year from 2003 through 2023.
Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Eleven more Wyomingites died at work last year than in 2022.

The Department of Workforce Services reported 45 people died in the workplace in 2023, an increase of 11 deaths, or 32.4%, over the year prior.

Two-thirds happened as the result of transportation incidents, like highway, aircraft or water vehicle crashes.

Nine deaths were reported in the agricultural sector, which includes forestry, fishing and hunting; eight in mining and oil and gas production; 13 in transportation and warehousing; and three in construction.

“Variations in fatalities from year to year are, to some extent, the result of the random nature of work-related accidents,” a press release from the department notes.

It adds there’s not always a direct relationship between workplace fatalities and workplace safety.

“For example, suicides and homicides that occur in the workplace are included as occupational fatalities. Workplace fatalities are counted in the state where the injury occurred, not necessarily the state of residence or the state of death.”

The department used data from the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries (CFOI) program to compile last year’s statistics. The number may vary slightly from other sources, including the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), because of differences in scope and methodology.
