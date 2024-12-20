Forty-five Wyomingites died in the workplace in 2023

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Eleven more Wyomingites died at work last year than in 2022.

The Department of Workforce Services reported 45 people died in the workplace in 2023, an increase of 11 deaths, or 32.4%, over the year prior.

Two-thirds happened as the result of transportation incidents, like highway, aircraft or water vehicle crashes.

Nine deaths were reported in the agricultural sector, which includes forestry, fishing and hunting; eight in mining and oil and gas production; 13 in transportation and warehousing; and three in construction.

“Variations in fatalities from year to year are, to some extent, the result of the random nature of work-related accidents,” a press release from the department notes.

It adds there’s not always a direct relationship between workplace fatalities and workplace safety.

“For example, suicides and homicides that occur in the workplace are included as occupational fatalities. Workplace fatalities are counted in the state where the injury occurred, not necessarily the state of residence or the state of death.”