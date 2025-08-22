Around Wyoming, Friday, August 22

A State Park Ranger and two civilians were recently honored with Life Saving Awards for a water rescue at Glendo State Park. A vehicle rolled down a steep boat ramp and into the reservoir with the driver still inside. Ranger Luke Brandel responded and, along with Gage Gooden and Dakota Pruitt, was able to successfully get the driver out of the submerged vehicle. They were transported to the hospital and made a full recovery.

A church in Dubois is serving up trail magic for those on the Continental Divide Trail. The Lander Journal reports the St. Thomas Church Hike and Bike Ministry has a community room that doubles as a hostel during the summer. For a suggested donation of $5, hikers and bikers can stop by for a shower and a place to put up their feet for the night. The church has become a landmark for trail travelers.

A Basin woman was invited to an international trail running competition just about a year after taking up running. The Basin Republican-Rustler reports Deb Clifford used to hate running until she was suddenly motivated to start in January of last year. She placed second in a marathon in Deadwood this year and shortly after was invited to the Xterra Trail Run World Championship in Wales. She competed, but the race was cancelled partway through due to heat.