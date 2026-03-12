Casper Police Department releases its 2025 annual report

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now, a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.

The Casper Police Department has released its 2025 annual report highlighting different operations, crime statistics and community engagement efforts.

The report provides an overview of department operations, crime data, calls for service, specialized unit activity and community engagement efforts throughout 2025. It is intended to promote transparency and provide the community with a clear understanding of how the department works to enhance public safety.

"This report belongs to our community as much as it does to our department," said Chief of Police Shane Chaney. "It reflects the partnership between our officers and the people of Casper. Public safety is a shared responsibility, and we are grateful for the trust, collaboration and support that allow us to serve effectively every day."

Casper Police Department Captain Jeremy Tremel told Wyoming News Now that the department has been releasing its annual reports to the community for as long as he can remember.

"There's this idea that public safety is everybody's responsibility within a community,” he said. "This is a way that we ensure transparency with what's going on in the organization and can kind of give the public a view of all the different aspects that were covered during the previous year."

Among the many things listed, the report shows federal grants for traffic enforcement led to significant increases in speeding and seat belt citations, while overall DUI's were down 23% year-over-year.

"Throughout my career, alcohol has always been an issue within our community,” said Tremmel. “But obviously during 2025, [the] numbers of alcohol related arrests are down, including DUI arrests, even though our traffic stop numbers increased as well as our enforcement activities related to DUI."

The report also shows a significant decrease in seizures of methamphetamine, fentanyl and Xanax.

Tremel explained the department is able to do what they do every day because the community that they serve is as involved as they are.

"The police department cannot accomplish public safety goals without the help of the community and vice versa the community is a safer place when we all work together to achieve goals related to quality-of-life issues within our community,” he said.

The report also highlights a shortage of sworn officers, with 96 positions filled of the 110 authorized. Tremel said he's confident many of those positions will be filled.