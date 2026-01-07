Reid Rasner announces run for Congress

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Casper entrepreneur Reid Rasner announced his bid for Congress on Wednesday.

Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House will be left vacant at the midterms later this year, as incumbent Rep. Harriet Hagement is seeking to replace Sen. Cynthia Lummis in the higher chamber. Lummis said late last month she doesn’t plan on running for a second term.

“Today our values are under attack,” Rasner said in a campaign announcement video. “Open border extremists let illegal immigrants pour into our communities. Woke activists erase our history and push perverted ideology on our kids. Radical socialists tell you how to live, what to say, and even what to believe while liberal politicians undermine our elections because it's. The only way they know how to stay in power. It stops right here.”

His campaign website bears the slogan, “Unapologetically, America First,” and lists his top issues prioritizing American workers, rebuilding infrastructure, modernizing airports, upgrading water and sewer infrastructure, advancing communications infrastructure, securing Wyoming’s energy dominance and protecting conservative values.

Rasner filed paperwork for a gubernatorial run last June .

With his announcement that he’s setting his eyes on D.C., he joins a growing field that includes Wyoming’s current secretary of state, Chuck Gray .