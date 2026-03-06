Trainings offer tools for Wyomingites to help support suicide prevention

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon recently announced a handful of free trainings this month to help Wyomingites learn how to support people who are struggling with suicidal thoughts.

Wyoming Behavioral Health Reform Report The Wyoming Behavioral Health Reform Report details a statewide approach that focuses on resilience, connection and normalizing conversations about mental health.

The trainings are part of the governor’s WY We Care Initiative , which addresses mental health statewide through a five-pillar approach focused on access, affordability, quality, innovation and a cultural shift. The sessions use the PROSPER model , which brings stakeholders together to collaborate on suicide prevention.

Some sessions will be held online, while others are in-person in Rock Springs and Casper. The trainings are free to all Wyoming residents and range from 90 minutes to six hours.

One of the in-person trainings in Casper is specifically for people who are part of faith-based communities.

“Church friends and congregation leaders are often the very first that people turn to in times of crisis,” said Gordon in his press release. “We are hopeful the Casper In-Faith training will be well attended. Having members of our faith communities prepared is essential.”

Faith leaders hosted a press conference during this year’s budget session to talk about the intersection of mental health support and faith-based communities.

At that conference, Reverend Jeromey Howard of the Presbytery of Wyoming in Casper said churches aren’t able to fully address mental health needs.

“I'm not just talking about the financial side of things,” he said. “If you went to every clergy that I know and asked them to provide mental healthcare, we do not have the expertise to do it right.”

Wyoming has more gun suicides per capita among adults ages 70 and up than any other state, according to a study from the Gun Violence Data Hub .

More than 1,500 Wyomingites died by suicide between 2010 and 2020, according to a report from the Wyoming Department of Health. People ages 10 to 24 years old made up about 15% of those deaths.

The state health department is hosting its Suicide Prevention Symposium in Cheyenne from Sept. 15 through 16. The event happens every two years and brings together advocates, community members and professionals to strengthen connections across different sectors around the state.