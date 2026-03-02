U.S. Army veteran from Casper announces run for Congress

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

U.S. Army veteran David Giralt of Casper has announced his bid for Congress.

Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House will be left vacant at the midterms later this year, as incumbent Rep. Harriet Hagement is seeking to replace Sen. Cynthia Lummis in the higher chamber. Lummis said in late December she doesn’t plan on running for a second term.

Giralt describes himself as an army ranger, Christian conservative and America-first fighter. His website lists his top issues as defending fossil fuels, the border and protecting the Second Amendment by codifying concealed carry reciprocity. He also wants to dismantle the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) gun registry.

He also lists agriculture, spending and taxes, national security, veterans, and innovation and freedom. He says he’ll do that by fighting “to protect free speech online, defend digital asset innovation, stop financial discrimination, and break the pharmaceutical monopolies that gouge American families.”

He says he supports Pres. Donald Trump.

Giralt has never held political office before.

He joins a growing field that includes three other Republican candidates. Those are Jillian Balow , Chuck Gray and Reid Rasner .

Daniel Workman is running as an independent.

Wyoming’s primary election is on Aug. 18.

