© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

U.S. Army veteran from Casper announces run for Congress

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published March 2, 2026 at 11:31 AM MST
David Giralt

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

U.S. Army veteran David Giralt of Casper has announced his bid for Congress.

Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House will be left vacant at the midterms later this year, as incumbent Rep. Harriet Hagement is seeking to replace Sen. Cynthia Lummis in the higher chamber. Lummis said in late December she doesn’t plan on running for a second term.

Giralt describes himself as an army ranger, Christian conservative and America-first fighter. His website lists his top issues as defending fossil fuels, the border and protecting the Second Amendment by codifying concealed carry reciprocity. He also wants to dismantle the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) gun registry.

He also lists agriculture, spending and taxes, national security, veterans, and innovation and freedom. He says he’ll do that by fighting “to protect free speech online, defend digital asset innovation, stop financial discrimination, and break the pharmaceutical monopolies that gouge American families.”

He says he supports Pres. Donald Trump.

Giralt has never held political office before.

He joins a growing field that includes three other Republican candidates. Those are Jillian Balow, Chuck Gray and Reid Rasner.

Daniel Workman is running as an independent.

Wyoming’s primary election is on Aug. 18.
Tags
Politics & Government U.S. CongressElectionsCasper
Kamila Kudelska
Leave a tip: kkudelsk@uwyo.edu
Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. She has won a regional Murrow award for her reporting on mental health and firearm owners. During her time leading the Wyoming Public Media newsroom, reporters have won multiple PMJA, Murrow and Top of the Rockies Excellence in Journalism Awards. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
Related Stories