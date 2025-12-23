© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming State Government Collaboration
Reports on Wyoming State Government Activity

Hageman will run for Lummis’ U.S. Senate seat

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published December 23, 2025 at 12:49 PM MST
A white woman with short dark hair speaks into a microphone behind a wood podium. The state flag is to her left.
Dante Filpula Ankney
/
Jackson Hole Community Radio
Hageman is on a tour of the southern part of the Cowboy State. She had three town hall events last week, beginning in Afton, and has three more planned this week.

Wyoming’s lone congressional Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) will run for outgoing U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis’ seat, according to a campaign video posted on Dec. 22. Lummis announced last week that she would not run for a second term in the U.S. Senate.

In the video, Hageman referenced working with Pres. Donald Trump to deliver “the largest tax cut in American history,” fight against “reckless RMPs [resource management plans]” and pass billions for “border security.”

Hageman primaried former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in 2022 after receiving an endorsement from Trump, winning 66.3% of the vote to Cheney’s 28.9%. Cheney had co-chaired a committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In December 2024, Democratic senators blocked a bill sponsored by Hageman that would’ve transferred the defunct Pilot Butte Power Plant, which is located on the Wind River Reservation but is owned by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, to a local non-tribal irrigation entity.

Senate Democrats from Minnesota and New Mexico said they had issues with the Wyoming federal delegation’s “lack of consultation” with the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes during the writing of their mirror House and Senate bills. Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) denied that assertion on the floor of the upper chamber.

Both tribes have said they were not consulted by Wyoming’s leaders about the bill.

Hageman’s announcement for U.S. Senate comes as an unusually high number of lawmakers in Congress are running for governor, Senate and other local political offices.

Before heading to the U.S. House, Hageman worked as a trial attorney and graduated from the University of Wyoming (UW).

Her decision to run for the Senate means the race for Wyoming’s only seat in the House will be wide open in the upcoming 2026 election.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Politics & Government Harriet HagemanCynthia Lummis
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here & Now and National Native News.

This position is partially funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting through the Wyoming State Government Collaboration.
