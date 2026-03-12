Around Wyoming, Thursday, March 12

Jackson’s very own Olympian returned home to a special welcome. The Jackson Hole News&Guide reports Anna Gibson and her teammate took fourth in the Olympic debut of the ski mountaineering relay. She got her start with the Jackson Hole Ski and Snowboard Club. The kids currently in the group tracked her flights, then filled the Jackson airport, carrying signs saying things like “Ski-mo Queen” and “JH Nordic loves Anna.”

A University of Wyoming (UW) swimming relay team has broken a school and a pool record. Northern Wyoming News reports the 800-yard freestyle team of Alex Metzler, Simon Casey, Adam Pannell, and Caleb Ozenne swam it in 6:21.31. That broke the 2014 school record and the pool record, and earned them first place.

The UW Flute Choir has been selected to perform a showcase at the annual National Flute Association Convention this fall. Fewer than 30 percent of proposals to perform are accepted each year. In addition, a UW flute professor will perform two works in a different concert.

And, Sheridan Memorial Hospital was named to the Chartis Center for Rural Health’s Top 100 Rural and Community Hospitals list. It’s made the list every year since it started 10 years ago.