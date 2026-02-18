First Wyoming Democrat announces run for U.S. Senate

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Former state Rep. James Byrd announced he’s running for U.S. Senate as a Democrat.

One of Wyoming’s seats will be open after Sen. Cynthia Lummis announced she won’t seek a second term.

Byrd served in the state House representing District 44 from 2009 to 2019, which includes the southwest part of Cheyenne.

“Byrd, a lifelong public servant and son of esteemed legislator Liz Byrd, is determined to be Wyoming’s representative to Washington D.C. and not Washington’s representative to Wyoming,” Byrd’s campaign manager, Matthew Snyder, wrote in a press release announcing his candidacy. “He believes in education for everyone, public lands in public hands, and that healthcare is the bedrock of a strong and thriving community.”

Liz Byrd, James’ mother, was the first Black woman to serve in the Wyoming Legislature. She was elected to the state House representing Laramie County in 1980, then moved over to the state Senate in 1988.

The announcement said more information is forthcoming.

Byrd is the first Democrat to throw his hat in the ring for the Senate contest. Republicans Jimmy Skovgard and current U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) have also announced they’re running for the seat.

Prior to his life in public office, Byrd attended Laramie Community College and the University of Wyoming, later working as a security consultant and computer network designer. His resume includes companies like American Oil Company (British Petroleum/Amoco), American Express and Cargill, according to Ballotpedia .

Byrd got his start in state politics in 2009. In 2012, he faced Republican Tom Zachary for the HD 44 seat and won 58% to 41%. He retained the seat until 2019, having staved off another Republican challenger in 2016.

He was the minority whip from 2013 to 2015, and elected as minority caucus leader in 2015.

In 2018, Byrd ran for Secretary of State as a Democrat but lost to Republican Edward Buchanan 69% to 27%. In 2020, he ran for state Senate District 8, losing that contest to Republican Affie Ellis 61% to 38%. He sought the Democratic nomination for state House District 11 in 2022 but was beat by Marguerite Herman 64% to 36%.

While in office, Byrd pushed to significantly raise the state minimum wage in 2014 and again in 2017 , saying it would help local economies. Both efforts failed. He also unsuccessfully sought to lower fines for small amounts of marijuana possession, arguing the state’s jails were already full and burdening the state.

Wyoming’s primary election is on Aug. 18.