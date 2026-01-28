© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

A second Wyomingite has announced a run for U.S. Senate

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published January 28, 2026 at 1:01 PM MST
A man wearing a dark blue collared button-up shirt looks into the camera. A tattered American flag waves in the background.
Jimmy Skovgard
A man wearing a dark blue collared button-up shirt looks into the camera. A tattered American flag waves in the background.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A challenger has stepped up to face off against current U.S. House Rep. Harriet Hageman for one of Wyoming’s U.S. Senate seats.

Jimmy Skovgard of Mills served for over a decade in the Wyoming Army National Guard and has run his own business, according to his campaign website. He’s running as a Republican.

His top priorities are financial transparency, setting term limits on lawmakers, and limited government. He’s pledged to cosponsor and vote for a bill that would cap term limits for House of Representatives members at three two-year terms and two six-year terms for senators.

He says his lack of political experience and connections ensures he’ll be accountable to Wyoming voters, and that he’s running because “the direction of division, distraction, and fear mongering is wrong.”

Skovgard and Hageman, both Republicans, are so far the two who’ve announced a bid for U.S. Senate. No Democrats have announced, according to Ballotpedia.

Current Sen. Cynthia Lummis announced late last year she won’t seek reelection.
