U.S. Democratic senators block Wyoming’s Pilot Butte transfer

U.S. Democratic senators blocked a House bill last week sponsored by Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) and defended on the Senate floor by Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) .

It would have transferred the defunct Pilot Butte Power Plant, which is located on the Wind River Reservation but is owned by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, to a local non-tribal irrigation entity.

Senate Democrats from Minnesota and New Mexico said they had issues with the Wyoming federal delegation’s “lack of consultation” with the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes during the writing of their mirror House and Senate bills.

During his remarks on the Senate floor, Barrasso said he spoke with both tribes early this year about the legislation.

“Since February of this year, my office has been actively engaged in discussions with all parties involved,” said Barrasso.

But earlier this month, the Wind River Inter-Tribal Council released a resolution insisting neither tribe was consulted by Wyoming leaders.

On Dec. 20, and for the second time this month , members of both tribes traveled to one of Barrasso’s offices to protest the transfer, this time in Cheyenne.

At the first protest in early December, Eastern Shoshone Business Council Chair Wayland Large read the inter-tribal council’s new resolution to the crowd in downtown Riverton.

“Whereas the federal government owes both trust and treaty obligations to the tribes, and proceeding with this proposed legislation would constitute a violation of both,” said Large on Dec. 5.

He went on: “Whereas neither the Eastern Shoshone Tribe nor the Northern Arapaho Tribe were consulted, engaged or notified of the legislation despite the fact that the involved lands are within the reservation boundaries. Whereas the Wind River Inter-Tribal Council is staunchly opposed to the legislation and have informed BOR, Sen. Barrasso and Rep. Hageman of the federal consultation requirement for this legislation and the federal government’s trust and treaty responsibility to the tribes.

“Whereas the Wind River Inter-Tribal Council has still not been consulted on the legislation. Whereas the Wind River Inter-Tribal Council is unanimously opposed to this legislation.”

Eastern Shoshone tribal member Jola LeBeau was at the same protest.

“It's important our messages from the Eastern Shoshone Tribe that our rights be given to us through our treaty, our 1863 and our 1868 Fort Bridger treaty , because they need to honor that,” said LeBeau.

In 1905, an increasing number of non-Native American settlers began to build homes on the reservation. The controversial removal of roughly 2,300 square miles of tribal land that year reduced the size of the reservation even further, largely to the benefit of non-Native settlers.

In the Senate, Barrasso emphasized that the plant is not currently owned by the tribes, and that it could be used by Midvale Irrigation District to generate electricity for Fremont County. Energy costs in Wyoming have grown larger in recent years.

Barrasso promised he’d retaliate against the Democratic senators who objected to the transfer bill.

“I will be vigilant in watching out for bills that impact at least two and a half acres in their home states,” Barrasso said. “I consider their bills now dead until the Pilot Butte issue is resolved.”

He and Hageman will have to reintroduce their Pilot Butte bills in January if they don't pass this month. It’s unclear if a new GOP-led Senate will be less of an obstacle to approving Wyoming’s legislation.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.

