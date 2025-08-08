© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Museum Minute: Early books in Wyoming territory focused on American Indian languages

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published August 8, 2025 at 11:08 AM MDT
The text of a book translating Shoshone language to English
Nathan Bender
/
McCracken Research Library
An excerpt from the book "A vocabulary of the Snake, or, Shoshone dialect."

The McCracken Research Library at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West has an extensive collection of rare books.

That includes the second book printed in what’s now the state of Wyoming, titled, “A vocabulary of the Snake, or, Shoshone dialect,” by Joseph A. Gebow.

Research Assistant Nathan Bender says printed in 1868, it’s a vocabulary book of Shoshone language that was written primarily for traders in the region. The book is 24 pages and includes translations of word and number.

“ The first imprint in Wyoming territory was actually a Sioux language publication, so that's fairly common among the Western states, is that the very earliest publications in the territories were related to American Indian languages,” Bender said.

The library also has a survey publication called, “Wyoming Territorial Imprints,” which lists the earliest books printed between 1866 and 1890 before Wyoming became a state.
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
