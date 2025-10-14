Lawmakers advance bill banning 'sexually explicit' books in school libraries

Wyoming's Joint Judiciary Committee approved a draft bill targeting library books for what it calls "sexually explicit" content. Those books wouldn't be allowed in school libraries and would be moved to adult sections of public libraries.

Committee Co-Chair Rep. Jared Olsen (R-Cheynne) said Wyoming libraries currently house books he would label "pornographic."

"And I, frankly, can't understand why there's any opposition to that, why there's any opposition to moving pornographic materials out of the children's section of our libraries and putting them in adult sections," he said.

Wyoming law currently mirrors the federal standard known as " the Miller test ," which defines "obscenity" to exclude work that has artistic, literary or other value.

The draft bill goes beyond this definition, banning what it defines as "sexually explicit," regardless of the context. According to the bill, "sexually explicit" encompasses all written or illustrated depictions of sexual activity involving genitalia, which are described by the bill in detail.

Librarians, teachers and other state residents had testified that the bill could block access to a wide range of books. Those could include ones that grapple with topics like LGBTQ+ identity and recovering from trauma . Popular young adult books like "Gender Queer" and "Lawn Boy" would be among those removed from school libraries.

Rep. Ken Chestek (D-Laramie) was one of only two lawmakers to oppose the bill during a committee meeting Monday. He said it infringes on parental rights.

"It's letting some parents say, 'I don't want my kids to see this material, so your kids can't see it either,'" Chestek said.

The bill's supporters argued those books will still be available in the adult section of public libraries, and other places such as Amazon.

The draft bill advanced with an 11-2 vote. It will need a two-thirds vote in the House or Senate to be introduced to the upcoming legislative session in February.

