© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions

Trump inks Powder River Basin resource plan reversal

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published December 16, 2025 at 11:18 AM MST
A train on train tracks on a snowy landscape.
Alan Nash

New coal leasing will once again be allowed in the top producing region in the country. However, it’s unclear if the market is interested.

On Dec. 11, Pres. Trump signed legislation reversing the Biden-era Buffalo Resource Management Plan (RMP). The plan ended new coal leasing in the Powder River Basin, which meant current coal mining activity would dry up by 2041, according to Bureau of Land Management (BLM) estimates.

The BLM finalized the RMP in 2024 and, at the time, cited climate change as the top reason for ending new leasing. Field offices typically update their RMPs every 10 to 20 years.

Wyoming’s delegation led the effort to reverse the plan, saying it was an assault on the state’s top industry. They stood by Trump’s side as he inked the reversal into law Thursday.

In a press release, Rep. Harriet Hageman, who sponsored the bill, said this was important because the previous plan was “threatening thousands of jobs, undermining local communities, and jeopardizing affordable, reliable energy for millions of Americans.”

However, the Biden-era plan allowed current coal mining to continue. It only ended new leasing, which unofficially ended in 2012. That was the last time Wyoming successfully sold any new federal coal leases. An attempt at a sale in October was indefinitely postponed shortly after a sale in Montana flopped with a low bid that was ultimately rejected by the federal government. The sale was allowed under the current Buffalo RMP because plans for the sale had preceded the 2024 update.

The legislation Trump signed is called a Congressional Review Act (CRA), which allows Congress to get involved with final rules from federal agencies. This CRA reverted the Buffalo Field Office to its previous RMP, which allows new coal leasing if there is market interest. It also prevents the BLM from banning new leasing in any future RMP for the area.
Tags
Natural Resources & Energy powder river basincoalminingBureau of Land ManagementTrump Administration
Caitlin Tan
Leave a tip: ctan@uwyo.edu
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
See stories by Caitlin Tan
Related Stories