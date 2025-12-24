New federal sage grouse plans could be a win for energy development

The Trump Administration finalized new plans Dec. 22 for managing sage grouse in California, the Dakotas, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming.

The move has rekindled a fight over the future of the declining species.

The birds aren’t listed under the Endangered Species Act, but many conservationists say they should be. These management plans began as a way to keep them off the act.

These strategies have changed with almost every administration, so it was no surprise when the Trump team unveiled the new plans.

Critics say they take away some requirements for oil and gas developers to mitigate their impacts on sage grouse habitat. Some of the plans also remove rules to keep grass at least 7 inches tall for nesting.

“We are strengthening American energy security while ensuring the sage-grouse continues to thrive,” Acting Bureau of Land Management Director Bill Groffy said in a press release.

However, not everyone agrees that sage grouse are thriving.

“If you go out in the sage grouse habitat, you're lucky to see a single sage grouse or a small flock,” said Erik Molvar, executive director of the nonprofit Western Watersheds Project.

He pointed to federal data from 2021, which said sage grouse populations have declined by 80% rangewide since 1965, as they’ve lost habitat. He said the species will likely decline further with many protection efforts now being “optional” for energy producers and ranchers.

Maddy Munson, senior policy and planning specialist at another conservation group, Defenders of Wildlife, agreed.

“Weakening the sage-grouse conservation plans only pushes this iconic bird closer to extinction,” Munson said via email. “I can’t imagine that is what most Americans want.”

But some are applauding the plan. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said in a press release that his state’s plan recognizes state management that uses the best available science.

“We will continue to invest in sage-grouse conservation alongside responsible development in Wyoming,” Gordon wrote.

The Western Energy Alliance, which represents oil and gas producers, said the plans allow energy production to move forward, while protecting the birds.

“Our members are used to operating around wildlife and take great care to protect the sage grouse and other animals,” Melissa Simpson, president of the Western Energy Alliance, said via email. “They’re continually innovating and reducing the operational footprint on the land.

Molvar said the Western Watersheds Project plans to analyze the state plans and challenge them in court to better protect the birds and their habitat.

Colorado and Oregon already received updated plans for managing sage grouse in the final days of the Biden administration.

