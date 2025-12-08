Press Release: Gordon is concerned about a large layoff in Campbell County

Gov. Mark Gordon issued the following press release on Dec. 5:

Governor Mark Gordon (R-WY) today issued a statement following the news that Hoskinson Concrete and Hoskinson Contracting in Gillette have laid off approximately 120 skilled workers hired to build a local health clinic, also owned by the Hoskinson family.

“This is tough news for more than a hundred Wyoming workers who showed up, put their skills to work, and who now face job loss,” Governor Gordon said. “I am deeply concerned for the hard-working individuals and families who now face uncertainty, especially during the holiday season. This is one of the most significant layoffs Wyoming has ever seen.”

“My highest priority is to ensure these skilled Wyoming workers can quickly find new employment in the state as soon as possible,” Governor Gordon said. “Wyoming values our workers and we do not want to lose any. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has moved expeditiously to attempt to make contact with the company and will be working to help each and every worker. I encourage impacted employees to take advantage of resources available to them.”

The Governor underscored Wyoming’s significant demand for skilled construction and trades workers across the state. As demonstrated in communities like Gillette, the availability of a highly-skilled workforce elevates the state’s competitiveness across industry sectors. Above all, these high-wage jobs support the health and security of Wyoming families. The Governor emphasized the state is ready to support impacted employees as they navigate re-employment and find available opportunities as quickly as possible.

“The Department of Workforce Services is ready to provide immediate resources and support to the affected workers,” said Elizabeth Gagen, Director of Workforce Services. “Our Gillette workforce center has strong employer partnerships to assist with reemployment, and we have expertise in career planning and additional training opportunities available to every individual.”

Impacted workers are encouraged to visit or call the DWS Workforce Center in Gillette: 551 Running W Dr #100, Gillette, WY, (307) 682-9313 or (307) 687-5255.