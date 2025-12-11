© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Gordon is examining complaints against Platte County commissioners

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published December 11, 2025 at 2:18 PM MST
This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon is examining complaints submitted by 19 qualified electors made against all of Platte County’s commissioners.

In a press release, Gordon said if necessary, he’ll conduct an investigation into the complaints, writing, “Following the mandated process set out in Wyoming statutes, the Governor’s Office will examine the verified complaint and, if necessary, conduct a thorough investigation to determine whether the allegations justify pursuing the requested statutory removal process. At the end of this investigation, the Governor will make a determination on the request.”

The complaints, received by Gordon on Dec. 2, allege two of Platte County’s three commissioners met with an energy company about a wind, solar and battery storage project proposed for Chugwater without allowing members of the press or the public inside.

One complaint alleges the Wyoming Press Association sent the commissioners a cease and desist letter regarding that meeting after it happened. No letter was attached to the verified complaints.

Another alleges two of the commissioners never filed campaign finance reports, which appeared to violate state election law.

The complaints are the fourth batch to hit Gordon’s desk this year, joining two batches from Weston County about election errors and one from Hot Springs County, also related to alleged misconduct by county commissioners.

Gordon launched investigations into the Weston County and Hot Springs County complaints.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Chris Clements
Leave a tip: cclemen7@uwyo.edu
Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here & Now and National Native News.

This position is partially funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting through the Wyoming State Government Collaboration.
See stories by Chris Clements
