Gordon is examining complaints against Platte County commissioners

Gov. Mark Gordon is examining complaints submitted by 19 qualified electors made against all of Platte County’s commissioners.

In a press release, Gordon said if necessary, he’ll conduct an investigation into the complaints, writing, “Following the mandated process set out in Wyoming statutes, the Governor’s Office will examine the verified complaint and, if necessary, conduct a thorough investigation to determine whether the allegations justify pursuing the requested statutory removal process. At the end of this investigation, the Governor will make a determination on the request.”

The complaints, received by Gordon on Dec. 2, allege two of Platte County’s three commissioners met with an energy company about a wind, solar and battery storage project proposed for Chugwater without allowing members of the press or the public inside.

One complaint alleges the Wyoming Press Association sent the commissioners a cease and desist letter regarding that meeting after it happened. No letter was attached to the verified complaints.

Another alleges two of the commissioners never filed campaign finance reports, which appeared to violate state election law.

The complaints are the fourth batch to hit Gordon’s desk this year, joining two batches from Weston County about election errors and one from Hot Springs County, also related to alleged misconduct by county commissioners.

Gordon launched investigations into the Weston County and Hot Springs County complaints.

