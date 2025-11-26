Some reactions to Gordon’s budget proposal

After launching his budget proposal earlier this month, some state officials have responded to Gov. Mark Gordon's recommendations.

The governor’s $1 billion proposal for 2027 and 2028 calls for increased funding to help the state administer SNAP , increased state employee wages and two new wildfire response teams. He’s recommending less than what state agencies requested for school construction projects , the health department and the Wyoming Business Council.

State Treasurer Curt Meier praised Gordon’s budget in a release , calling it “fiscally responsible and is in step with the Treasurer’s vision for a

State that eventually should not need to worry whether the oil, gas and minerals segment is in a boom or bust cycle.”

Aligning with Gordon, Meier believes Wyoming's money generated from investments can help Wyomingites long-term if managed properly.

Meier added he’d like to see a generational fund. The treasurer proposed adding $100 million of the state’s managed assets, about .0033%, into it each year, adding the $250 million the governor is proposing to direct to permanent funds could “easily” go to a generational fund instead.

“Meier said he agrees with fiscal conservatives in that we need to ease the tax burden for citizens of the Cowboy State; however, it is important to do this without eliminating vital services Wyomingites depend on,” the release continued.

The comment stems from a debate between Gordon and members of the Freedom Caucus on how best to manage Wyoming’s increased revenues .

In a press conference that took place before Gordon’s budget announcement, Rep. John Bear (R-Gillette) said the surpluses can be put into savings to hedge against inflation, but should be returned to taxpayers.

Bear, other members and the chair of the Freedom Caucus did not respond to a request for comment on Gordon’s proposal.

Lawmakers on the Revenue Committee recently advanced a cavalcade of bills to address tax revenue, including two proposed constitutional amendments that could strip the state’s ability to assess for or collect property taxes from homeowners.

The Wyoming Democratic Party called attention to this debate, saying neither Gordon nor Bear had a positive economic outlook for the state.

"While Governor Gordon's budget isn't as bad as the Freedom Caucus would like it to be, it's still not good for Wyoming families,” Mandy Weaver, the party’s communications director, emailed in response to questions from Wyoming Public Radio (WPR). “Wyoming is in a healthcare and mental healthcare crisis, made even worse by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Our public schools have been unconstitutionally underfunded for over 15 years, and are being crushed further by inflation and staffing shortages. We are bleeding young people and young families because housing and childcare are unaffordable and inaccessible.”

Weaver continued, “As Representative Sherwood (D-Laramie) often says, the budget is a reflection of our values. In a moment when Wyoming has the chance to tackle these pressing challenges, why is the Governor prioritizing stuffing more money into savings instead of investing in the most valuable thing it has- its people?"

Secretary of State Chuck Gray commented on funding to his office, saying the governor failed to adequately fund the legally required responsibilities of the Secretary of State's office.

“I am alarmed and deeply troubled by Governor Gordon blocking the budget request for the legally required publication requirements for the People’s Initiative to Limit Property Taxes,” Gray said in a press release . “According to Wyoming State law, an initiative must be published in every county in the state for twelve weeks preceding the election. The governor’s denial of our budget request to conduct this process leads me to believe he is trying to prevent the legally required process for conducting the initiative from being carried out, which would open it up to legal challenges.”

“ People’s Initiative to Limit Property Tax in Wyoming through a Homeowner’s Property Exemption ” is a ballot initiative that began gathering signatures last year . The initiative seeks to cut property taxes for Wyoming residents, and after gaining enough signatures in January , the issue will be put to the ballot in November 2026.

This means the secretary of state must make residents of Wyoming aware of it. To do so, Gray requested $10.4 million, $125,000 of which would go toward advertising.

When Gordon’s budget proposal showed the secretary of state receiving $9.52 million, Gray released his criticisms and concerns.

Gordon’s office said Gray got it wrong.

“Secretary Chuck Gray’s claims are false. My recommendation does nothing to block the legally required publication of this initiative,” Gordon said in response to questions from WPR. “It rejects a request for additional money for publication costs to carry out the same statutory duty he did two years ago when no additional funds were requested.”

A spokesperson for Gordon said the secretary of state did not request any publication funds to the governor in his 2025-2026 biennial budget request, and Gordon based his recommendations this year on that process.

“My budget process has been completed as it always has been – fairly, transparently, and fiscally conservative,” Gordon said over email. “If the Secretary believes he needs more money than he has before to impartially execute his constitutional duties, he can, as he has done previously, explain that to the Appropriations committee. That is how the process works. My job is to safeguard both the Constitution and the checkbook. This recommendation does exactly that.”

Gray said he will testify in front of the Appropriations Committee as it hears budget requests from state agencies over the next two weeks, and added he will “work to protect the initiative process to ensure that this election is conducted properly and the people’s voice is heard.”

Gray has made elections and voter fraud a pivotal point of his time in office.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.