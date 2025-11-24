Lawmakers are considering hefty changes to Wyoming’s tax structure

Lawmakers on the Revenue Committee worked through seven bills at their final meeting of the interim, all relating to property taxes.

The discussion included two draft bills that would repeal property taxes completely, which would require amending the state Constitution, and a bill that would backfill local governments through an increase in sales and use tax.

26LSO-0099 v0.2 Long-term homeowner tax exemption-revisions

This bill would repeal the sunset date on a tax exemption for homeowners 65 years and older who have been paying residential property taxes for 25 years, extending it indefinitely. The committee passed the bill with nine ayes, one no, and four excused.

26LSO-0100 v0.6 Residential property tax-constitutional amendment

This bill would remove the assessment of residential properties for taxation by changing the value prescribed for residential real property to 0%. Since the bill is a resolution to amend the Wyoming Constitution, it’ll need to pass both the full Legislature next year, as well as a majority of voters. The draft passed the committee with nine ayes, one no and four excused, meaning the committee will sponsor it during the budget session in February.

26LSO-0101 v0.5 Property tax-fair market value on transfer

This bill would adjust the base year value of residential property, or the value of a property at the time of purchase, to equal the fair market value of the year in which the property is transferred or acquired. The draft passed with 11 ayes, one no and two excused, meaning the committee will sponsor it.

26LSO-0102 v0.5 Residential property tax value-constitutional amendment

A member of the Legislative Service Office (LSO) described this bill to the committee as “[giving] the Legislature flexibility to kind of determine any valuation scheme they would want for residential property,” should the property tax repeal pass. The draft passed with nine ayes, two nos and two excused.

26LSO-0103 v0.4 Residential real property-taxable value

This bill was described as "essentially the implementation of a constitutional amendment A (26LSO-0100) ” by LSO. The bill would create and allow for the taxation of a new classification of property called residential real property, valued at 8.3%. The draft passed with 11 ayes and three excused, meaning the committee will sponsor it

26LSO-0104 v0.4 Property tax appeals-revisions

This bill would have impacted the property tax appeal and review process, as well as the process for requesting information related to one’s tax assessment. Rep. Tony Locke (R-Casper) moved to table the bill, stating, “I don't believe that the original concern still exists.” The move was seconded, and the bill was tabled.

26LSO-0282 v0.3 Residential property tax replacement

Crafted as an alternative to 26LSO-0100, this bill seeks to eliminate property tax burdens through exemption. If passed, residential property would be exempted from the first $200,000of the fair market value in 2026 and the first $2 million of the fair market value in 2027 and thereafter. Additionally, the bill would add a 2% use and sales tax to help make up for local governments’ lost revenue from property taxes, raising the state rate to 6%. The bill passed committee with eight ayes, four nos and two excused, meaning the committee will sponsor it.

Some members of the committee framed the flurry of bills as tax relief for homeowners burdened by inflation.

But public commenters like Josephine Carlson, a homeowner and teacher living in Cheyenne, did not see it that way.

“I can appreciate the value of restructuring, redistribution, replacement revenue, all of it,” said Carlson. “Sales tax, use tax, consumption offsets, and those are interesting conversations, and it's right to have those. But eliminating residential property tax is not a reform. It's destabilization disguised as relief.”

Ted Hanlin, a lifelong Wyoming resident, used his public comment time to ask the committee:Why shift the burden to lower-income taxpayers?

“Since we know that a sales tax is the most regressive form of tax, that it puts a bigger burden on low-income people than it does people like me. I just wonder what the rationale was for choosing that as a replacement to property tax?” said Hanlin.

“There's an argument whether property tax is even constitutional,” Sen. Troy McKeown (R-Gillette) said in response. “But the consumption tax is fair across the board, whereas some of the property taxes and where we've gone with exemptions are kind of a mess. So people could control how much they get taxed by their spending habits.”

Rep. Jayme Lien (R-Casper) asked a representative of LSO, ”Have you had an opportunity to pull together any kind of data on what a performance audit might look like on how spending habits may be impacted with the increase in sales tax?”

LSO said it’s begun an analysis based on previous discussions of similar bill proposals brought forward in the past, adding Rep. John Bear (R-Gillette), who cochairs the Appropriations Committee tasked with taking a first stab at the state budget, asked the office to work together with a variety of partners to figure out dynamic forecasting ahead of the session.

Gov. Mark Gordon, who recently released his budget proposal, has weighed in on the conversation, suggesting that if the Legislature can redistribute sales and use taxes, he would drop a recommended $105 million appropriation from the state general fund to help local governments backfill lost property tax revenues.

