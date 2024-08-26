Wyoming Freedom Caucus

-
‘I’m afraid of the place the state is going’: Wyoming’s House minority leader reacts to primary election resultsIt isn’t easy being a Democratic lawmaker in Wyoming. But after Tuesday’s primary, many districts fell into the hands of the far-right Freedom Caucus, making the chasm between Democrats and Republicans even vaster. State House Minority Leader Mike Yin of Jackson thinks that negative mailers aimed at moderate Republicans had a lot to do with the election results.
-
The Freedom Caucus made some important gains in the primary. WPR checked in with Chair John Bear to hear what he thinks about the results.
-
Lloyd Larsen is a Lander state representative. He aligns with more moderate Republicans. Larsen faced Tina Clifford in the primaries and won by over 200 votes. He’s held House District Seat 54 since 2013. Wyoming Public Radio’s News Director Kamila Kudelska asked Larsen what was surprising to him about the primary results.
-
The Road to Cheyenne is our special series about the primary elections. This week, we’re breaking down the results – who were Tuesday night’s winners and losers, and what that tells us about the state of Wyoming’s politics.
-
Voters reject Wyoming speaker of the house's bid for state Senate as Freedom Caucus gains seats in legislatureWyoming’s Speaker of the House and veteran of the Cowboy State lawmaking world, Albert Sommers, will be out of politics for now. This political upset in the primaries marks a larger shift in state politics – aligning more with the farther-right Freedom Caucus.