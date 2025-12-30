Teton Valley Olympian Jaelin Kauf delivers the love with new foundation

Alta-native Jaelin Kauf is weeks out from competing in her third Olympic Games this February in Italy. But first, the mogul skiing champion has a foundation to launch.

With a homebase in Teton Valley, Deliver the Love aims to improve accessibility and uplift young girls in whichever sports they gravitate toward. That could include skiing, rock climbing, mountain biking or gymnastics, the skier told Jackson Hole Community Radio.

The foundation is casting a wide net, with plans to provide mentorship opportunities, scholarships and camps.

“‘Deliver the love’ became my motto for the top of the course,” Kauf said. “Even outside of skiing and in life, it’s what I want to do and how I want to carry myself — putting my heart and soul into whatever I’m doing.”

That ethos has already brought Kauf far, who’s fresh off one of her best years to date when she clinched the overall mogul title on the FIS World Cup circuit last season. Earlier this month, she kicked off the Olympic season with a third-place finish in Ruka, Finland, and will make it back to the states in January for the Deer Valley tour stop.

“It’s not been about being the best in the world, chasing Olympics or medals or results or accomplishments of any kind, but just helping to inspire others to find that same passion and same love for whatever sport it is that they love,” Kauf said.

A Jan. 31 fundraiser for Deliver the Love will launch the foundation’s first inaugural women’s arm wrestling competition at the Tetonia Club in Tetonia, Idaho. Doors open at 7 p.m.