New laws: Incentives for National Guard recruits, a new state department and amateur sports

Gov. Mark Gordon signed another seven bills into law on Tuesday.

They include funding for the Legislature’s nonpartisan staff , boosting incentives to reenlist and refer others to the Wyoming National Guard, and adding delivery methods for the drug epinephrine.

Another new law changes the state’s existing Office of Homeland Security within the governor’s office and budget into a new state department. The governor will appoint a director and the department will continue with the office’s current duties and staffing independently.

“I work closely with the agency that is the subject of this bill and this is something they obviously want to do,” said Sen. Jared Olsen (R-Cheyenne) while introducing the bill on Feb. 10 . “This is simply just a matter of transparency, creating, simplistically, its own budget in the future.”

One law now requires amateur status for any high school student participating in sports. Amateur status means the student hasn’t received compensation for competing, which includes an award with a total value of over $250. Plus, the student can’t capitalize on their athletic fame, name or likeness by receiving gifts, money or signing a professional contract. This doesn’t include a commitment to play for a college. High school amateurism is already a requirement of the Wyoming Athletic Association.

A full list of the bills Gordon signed into law on March 3 is below. Bills can be accessed by title or number here .

Enrolled Act, Bill #, Bill Title

SEA0001 SF0002 Legislative Budget

SEA0020 SF0019 Epinephrine delivery methods.

SEA0021 SF0022 Unincorporated nonprofit associations-amendments.

SEA0023 SF0071 Wyoming department of homeland security.

SEA0024 SF0053 Keeping amateurism in high school athletics.

SEA0025 SF0012 Wyoming national guard reenlistment bonus program.

SEA0026 SF0013 Wyoming national guard member referral-amendments.