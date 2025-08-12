Gordon weighs joining federal school voucher program

Gov. Mark Gordon is reviewing a new federal program for school vouchers, and weighing whether Wyoming should opt in.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed by Congress this summer touches every corner of society. When it comes to education, the bill outlines a new federal school voucher program .

The vouchers, up to $1,700 dollars per family, work as a tax credit.

It allows families who donate up to $1,700 to a scholarship granting organization to receive that money back, dollar for dollar, as a tax credit. The granting organization, meanwhile, turns that donation into a scholarship for religious or other private schooling, or for homeschooling costs.

States have to opt in to the program, and that decision is ultimately one that a state's governor gets to make. States are also responsible for approving their own list of acceptable scholarship granting organizations. A spokesperson for Gordon said he's considering it, but wants to see if Wyoming can structure the program to meet its own needs.

"Our office is currently reviewing the school choice provision of the bill , as there are questions that still need to be answered, as states appear to be able to structure the program to meet their needs/desires," spokesperson Michael Pearlman said via email. "Importantly, the Governor will want to ensure that if Wyoming opts in, that we establish a plan that best fits Wyoming."

In Wyoming, a more straightforward voucher program with bigger payouts was just halted by a district court judge . That lawsuit was launched by the Wyoming Education Association (WEA), which represents teachers.

In legal filings and interviews with Wyoming Public Radio , WEA and its allies have argued the state voucher program threatens public school funding and could lead to public dollars supporting schools that refuse to admit transgender children or accommodate those with disabilities.

The state's hardline Freedom Caucus, whose members championed and established Wyoming's now-halted voucher program, is calling on Gordon to join the federal program .

Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody), the caucus' leader, said Gordon had not responded directly to the request. She was hopeful that a governor who "has fancied himself a supporter of school choice" would "prove out these claims through his actions."

"Nearly 4,000 parents in Wyoming were thrown under the bus by the Wyoming Education Association and [Laramie County District Court] Judge [Peter] Froelicher — these parents deserve government leaders who are willing to fight for them," Rodriguez-Williams said in a prepared statement. "While the [federal] school choice tax credit system is not as robust as Wyoming's school choice program, it's better than nothing, which is what parents are now left with thanks to judicial activism."

Pearlman said the governor makes his own decisions.

"The Freedom Caucus regularly makes 'demands' of the Governor through social media, but those demands do not drive the Governor's decision-making," he said.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, who has been a vocal supporter of school vouchers , also wants to see Gordon join the program.

"President Trump's plan is exactly the kind of bold, common-sense leadership we need in education," Degenfelder said via email, referring to the Big Beautiful Bill’s voucher provision. "Dollar for dollar tax credits mean more Wyoming families can choose the school — public, private, charter or homeschool — that meets their child's needs, without the government standing in the way … Our kids' futures are too important to force into a one size fits all model."

The state must opt into the federal program by January to take part in the program next year.

