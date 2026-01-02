Calling all fish-loving artists! WGFD stamp contest is now open

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming Game and Fish hosts a statewide art contest every year for its annual collectible conservation stamp . 2027 shines the spotlight on the Arctic grayling .

These slippery fish are a member of the salmon family and live in cool, clear rivers and lakes. They’ve got a big, sail-like dorsal fin with a scalloped edge and bright, colorful spots.

The species is little more than a foot long on average and is the only kind of grayling found in North America. But warming waters and habitat loss have made it more challenging for this swimmer to thrive.

Adults can submit their best depiction of the Arctic grayling for the professional contest through March 31. The K-12 student competition is also open and closes on April 10.

For all submissions, pencil, paint or ink is fair game, and the final artwork can be multi-color or black and white. Artwork should be in landscape orientation and will be judged based on how well the artwork accurately represents the grayling and its habitat, as well as artistic composition and technical skill.

Wyoming Game and Fish will announce the winners at a virtual awards ceremony on April 24 . The top three artists in the adult division, as well as in the four different age categories for the K-12 competition, will each earn a cash prize.